Monday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy for the most part, high of 82

High pressure to our north and a warm front to our south will produce more clouds than sun with somewhat of a muggy feel. Humid conditions with showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. Today: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Mostly cloudy &...
Sunday’s weather: Some sun but mostly clouds, high of 83

Today more in the way of clouds and humidity move in with highs in the lower 80s. A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY. WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet at ocean beaches. IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion....
