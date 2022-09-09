Read full article on original website
Tuesday’s weather: Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms later in the day, high of 73
Today: Humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 73 Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Tonight: Humid with a thunderstorm early. Low 58 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy with less humidity. High 79 Winds: W 10-20 mph. Wednesday night: Clear & cool. Low 53 Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Thursday:...
Monday’s weather: Cloudy and muggy for the most part, high of 82
High pressure to our north and a warm front to our south will produce more clouds than sun with somewhat of a muggy feel. Humid conditions with showers and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow. Today: More clouds than sun and humid. High 82 Winds: Light & Variable. Tonight: Mostly cloudy &...
Sunday’s weather: Some sun but mostly clouds, high of 83
Today more in the way of clouds and humidity move in with highs in the lower 80s. A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM SUNDAY. WHAT…Large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet at ocean beaches. IMPACTS…Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion....
