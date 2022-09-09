Connecting students to athletes, how UI is creating the partnership

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new program is connecting student-athletes to those working to pursue a career in the media.

It’s part of a new Brand Ambassador program through the College of Media at the University of Illinois.

It has never been done before and is aiming to provide a hands-on learning experience for students. They work with athletes and help promote their stories on social media platforms.

Shawn Sloan, a brand ambassador and a student-athlete at U of I, said he hopes to work with basketball players through this program. This helps give him more opportunities while he pursues a career in sports journalism.

“I’ll be taking videos and helping them figure out what they want,” Sloan said. “Because everybody has a story that they want to pitch to the people around them but they don’t know how to tell it. I’m going to try to find that vision.”

The group of media students meets about once a month. They discuss their creative content plans and how they’re editing their photos and videos at each meeting.

