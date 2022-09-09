ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecting students to athletes, how UI is creating the partnership

By Amanda Brennan
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A new program is connecting student-athletes to those working to pursue a career in the media.

It’s part of a new Brand Ambassador program through the College of Media at the University of Illinois.

It has never been done before and is aiming to provide a hands-on learning experience for students. They work with athletes and help promote their stories on social media platforms.

Shawn Sloan, a brand ambassador and a student-athlete at U of I, said he hopes to work with basketball players through this program. This helps give him more opportunities while he pursues a career in sports journalism.

“I’ll be taking videos and helping them figure out what they want,” Sloan said. “Because everybody has a story that they want to pitch to the people around them but they don’t know how to tell it. I’m going to try to find that vision.”

The group of media students meets about once a month. They discuss their creative content plans and how they’re editing their photos and videos at each meeting.

WCIA

Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois. Perrin tweeted that he’s going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he’s committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sunday No Huddle (9-11-22)

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) –Brice Bement is joined by IlliniBoard.com’s Robert Rosenthal for a Sunday No Huddle discussing the Illini’s win over Virginia and how the defense has kept teams from scoring at home so far this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Online directory aims to increase disability inclusivity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — One group in Central Illinois is working to connect employers to people with disabilities.  The Developmental Services Center (DSC) in Champaign launched an online directory in June; now, 20 businesses are on it.  So far, it’s helped people start jobs with banks, law firms and gyms.  Maggie Baker, LEAP coordinator, said […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I ‘thrilled’ with 2022 enrollment numbers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – University of Illinois admissions have hit another record high. On Wednesday, the system announced over 94,800 students are enrolled this fall across all three campuses. Total enrollment numbers have increased steadily over the past few years. They’re up 10,000 students from five years ago. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Director of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

U of I plans to spend $50 million on hiring effort

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is investing more than $50 million into a new initiative to hire new faculty members. As part of this initiative, academic units will hire additional faculty in specific strategic areas and colleges will have opportunities to request additional hires that advance the university’s mission. “This strategic faculty […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

EIU faculty use contract negotiations as teachable moment

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — EIU faculty are trying to bring attention to their contract dispute with the university. They’ve been bargaining for months for a new deal. You could call it a history lesson outside the classroom. It’s like a walk out, but instead they were giving lectures about the importance of unions.  They said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Win over the Wahoos

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 134 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Brice Bement breakdown Illinois football’s 24-3 win over Virginia, the first Power 5 non-conference victory for the Illini since 2011. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Win-over-the-Wahoos-e1nln8d
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
