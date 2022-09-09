Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing

VENTURA, Calif. – People flocked to a local store filled to the brim with British goods on Thursday as news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing swept the globe.

The owner of Rosie Lee Imports on Main Street in Ventura said the queen was all about service.

Rosie Lee is a nickname for "cup of tea," and the store sells all kinds of English tea, biscuits, and mugs covered with photos of the late Queen Elizabeth.

There are even Queen Elizabeth bobbleheads for sale.

"I am very busy from the moment I opened, and at that point, I didn't know that she had passed away," said Susan Malloy of Rosie Lee Imports. "Then, of course, somebody comes in and buys the first mug and I go 'ooh, this should be a little more expensive now."

Malloy grew up in England and said Elizabeth was the only queen she ever knew. She said she is always happy to talk to customers about the royal family and the British items they love.

