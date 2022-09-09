ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nc0QR_0hnssQaX00

VENTURA, Calif. – People flocked to a local store filled to the brim with British goods on Thursday as news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing swept the globe.

The owner of Rosie Lee Imports on Main Street in Ventura said the queen was all about service.

Rosie Lee is a nickname for "cup of tea," and the store sells all kinds of English tea, biscuits, and mugs covered with photos of the late Queen Elizabeth.

There are even Queen Elizabeth bobbleheads for sale.

"I am very busy from the moment I opened, and at that point, I didn't know that she had passed away," said Susan Malloy of Rosie Lee Imports. "Then, of course, somebody comes in and buys the first mug and I go 'ooh, this should be a little more expensive now."

Malloy grew up in England and said Elizabeth was the only queen she ever knew. She said she is always happy to talk to customers about the royal family and the British items they love.

The post Ventura residents visit Rosie Lee Imports in Ventura to mourn the Queen’s passing appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rob Lowe Poses with Washed Up Panga Boat

A panga boat washed up along the South Coast last week prompting actor and resident Rob Lowe to snap a picture. Lowe posted the photo on September 6th with the caption, "Unreal. This drug smuggling boat landed on our beach in the middle of the night. Happy Labor Day!" The...
MONTECITO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Leroy “Buddy” Gibson Jr. shares story of first Ventura County flag

OXNARD, Calif.-When Ventura County Supervisors chose a county flag this summer they thought it was the first county flag, but it turns out the flag with the Anacapa Island Arch Rock is the second. Leroy "Buddy" Gibson Jr. remembers designing the first flag, back in 1976. Gibson, 85, said it included a condor flying over The post Leroy “Buddy” Gibson Jr. shares story of first Ventura County flag appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#England#Uk
News Channel 3-12

Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura. Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts. With a little more than a month left on its The post Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Romantic Spring Wedding with Emerald Accents

Today’s wedding reminds us what true love is all about. Amber Jean Photography memorialized the gorgeous spring day flooded with clean white and emerald details. The couple enjoyed every precious moment from sharing their vows to dancing into the night surrounded by loving family and friends, and made memories to last a lifetime at the historic Quail Ranch.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Montecito Resident Wins the WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest

The 2022 WaterWise Garden Recognition Contest launched this spring to recognize beautiful, water-efficient residential gardens throughout Santa Barbara County. The Santa Barbara County Water Agency and participating local water providers encouraged residents to apply for the contest and enter into the running for an agency award and the countywide grand prize. A winner from each participating water provider’s service area received an engraved sandstone sign to display in their gardens. This year’s participating water providers were the Montecito Water District, Carpinteria Valley Water District, Vandenberg Village Community Services District, and the Cites of Solvang and Santa Barbara.
Ventura County Reporter

Tensions rise over Ventura’s General Plan

Downtown Ventura jewelry store owner Debbie Fox created quite a stir with a website she helped launch last month that raised questions about the General Plan update under development by Ventura city officials. The website titled “Preserve Downtown Ventura” included an animation showing boxy, six-story buildings sprouting on the tops...
VENTURA, CA
News Channel 3-12

“El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera” takes the stage on Saturday

OXNARD, Calif.-Performers will be honoring migrant fieldworkers and essential workers when they perform "El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera" on Saturday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center. The ÁNIMO Theatre Company is in rehearsals for the show to be held on Sept. 17, 2022 at 8 p.m. The one-act show fuses mariachimusic, ballet folklorico, and “opera” together. The post “El Bracero-A Mariachi Opera” takes the stage on Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Retired South Coast police chief tapped to head bureau in Ventura County DA's office

A longtime Ventura County law enforcement officer has come out of retirement to join the County District Attorney’s Office. Former Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney will lead the DA’s Bureau of Investigation. Whitney was with the Oxnard Department for nearly for three decades, including his last five years...
2urbangirls.com

Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
The Malibu Times

Malibu siblings get a record deal

An up-and-coming band from Malibu is about to hit the road to go on tour and promote their newest single.  The group Violet Saturn is fronted by Spencer Carr Reed and his sister Lauren. The siblings are only 20 and 17 years old, respectively. Lauren is still a senior at Malibu High School, yet their […] The post Malibu siblings get a record deal appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy