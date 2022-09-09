Read full article on original website
Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford
One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”
It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz
According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
Edgar Berlanga's Trainer Believes His Boxer Can Eventually Win A Title At Cruiserweight
Edgar Berlanga roared loudly following the first 16 fights of his career. While the violent stoppage victories placed the super middleweight contender on the map, Juan De Leon, Berlanga’s new trainer, becomes agitated when his fighter's knockout power begins to steal all of the headlines. More than anything, although...
Yokasta Valle: I'm After Next Belt, Whichever Comes First; I Want To Become Undisputed Champ
Yokasta Valle couldn’t get enough of the incredible reception she received during her latest trip home. The reward was a tour-de-force performance in winning the WBO strawweight belt while defending her IBF title in the first-ever unification bout to take place on Costa Rican soil. The feat was accomplished after her ten-round shutout of unbeaten WBO titleholder Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen atop a DAZN show Thursday evening in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,694 at Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
Golovkin: Canelo Saying He Lost A Couple Rounds To Bivol Shows He Has Lost Touch With Reality
Gennadiy Golovkin wasn’t surprised when Dmitry Bivol beat Canelo Alvarez four months ago. Based on what Alvarez’s rival knew about both boxers, Golovkin expected Alvarez to have difficulty dealing with Bivol’s movement and skills. The intelligent, taller Bivol has been a light heavyweight throughout his seven-year pro career, which Golovkin viewed as another advantage for the unbeaten WBA 175-pound champion. What befuddled Golovkin was Alvarez’s assessment of how their 12-round, 175-pound championship match was scored May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Golovkin and Alvarez will finally fight a third time Saturday night.
Pacquiao in Talks For Potential Exhibition Fight in January 2023
Eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing in 2021, is considering the possibility of taking an exhibition fight in the month of January in Saudi Arabia. Pacquiao, 43-years-old, is in talks to face former sparring partner Jaber Zayani in Riyadh. Zayani (18-0, 11 KOs), a French boxer...
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Roiman Villa: I Was Only at 50%, I Will Stay in The U.S. For More Fights
Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom - Roiman Villa had a successful U.S. debut on Friday in the SHOBOX opener, dropping Janelson Bocachica and pummeling him over eight rounds to capture a unanimous decision by scores of 78-73, 79-72 and 79-72 in the eight-round welterweight bout.
Deontay Wilder Open To Anthony Joshua Fight, Manager Shelly Finkel Says
The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019. Joshua and Wilder once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles amongst them. In...
Shields Rips McCaskill, Says She Would Go Down to 147 to Fight Her for Undisputed
Claressa Shields is not convinced that Jessica McCaskill wants to duke it out with her in the ring. But if McCaskill, the undisputed champion at 147, is indeed game to do so, Shields says she would be more than willing to drop down to McCaskill’s weight. Shields, a three-division...
Vincenzo Gualtieri, Bjorn Schicke, Haro Matevosyan Win Bouts in Wuppertal
Wuppertal, Germany - When AGON Sports announced this show for Wuppertal it was to be the hot all German matchup for the vacant EBU super welterweight title between local hero and AGON fighter Jama Saidi and Abass Baraou that headlined. However, Saidi failed the medical due to a heart condition that might force his retirement. The show still went ahead and it was a good one.
Inoue On Fulton: 'If We Fight Each Other I Think It Will Be A Great Technical Battle'
Naoya Inoue may still have unfinished business at 118 pounds, but the Japanese dynamo apparently is already thinking about some of the more consequential matchups at 122. In a recent interview, Inoue, the WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight champion was asked to consider the possibility of moving up to the junior featherweight class in the near future and taking fights against the division’s champions in Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (WBO, WBC) and Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF, WBA).
Gilberto Ramirez: Me and Canelo Can Put On a Good Show - I Want To Fight The Best
Top light heavyweight contender Gilberto Ramirez is not pleased with the recent statements from Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who stayed firm on his position that he doesn't want to fight any Mexican opponents. Ramirez will return in the month of November in Abu Dhabi, when he challenges WBA light heavyweight champion...
Joseph Adorno: Give Me a Few More Fights and I'll Be Ready For Anybody
Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno, a former amateur standout with heavy hands was forced to rely on his guile and discipline to fend off a tenacious effort from Hugo Alberto Roldan in winning a 10-round unanimous decision in the super lightweight main event of ShoBox on Friday at Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom in Atlantic City.
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn To Move Forward, Despite Eubank Sr. Threatening To Pull Son From Event
The next generation of the Eubank-Benn rivalry will move forward despite extraordinary efforts by Chris Eubank Sr. to sabotage the event. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Eubank Sr. plans to pull out his son, Chris Eubank Jr., from his upcoming fight with Conor Benn. The battle of second-generation contenders is scheduled to take place October 8 in front of a sellout crowd at The O2 in London. Eubank Sr. expressed concern over his son having to shrink down to the agreed-upon maximum contracted limit of 157 pounds.
Haney Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls Out Gervonta Davis: "If He Wants The Fight, He Can Have The Fight"
A sly smirk comes across the face of Devin Haney whenever the name Gervonta Davis is brought about. For years on end, the two have fulminated back and forth in the public eye, with Davis usually ending their conversations with verbal threats. Haney though, regardless of indulging in the consistent trash talk, finds their verbal tirades somewhat extraneous.
Warren: Fury-Joshua Discussions On Hold Out of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says the negotiations for a fight with Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This past Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. That afternoon, the UK began an...
Banks Wants Golovkin To Show All His Skills, Not Just Power, Against Canelo
Johnathon Banks, the head trainer of Gennadiy Golovkin, believes his fighter is going to upset the odds this coming Saturday night, when he faces Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the first two meetings, Golovkin was trained by his longtime coach...
