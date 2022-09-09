Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Teen Homicide Victim Identified
13 WHAM
Police investigate shooting on Sherman Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting on Sherman Street Monday afternoon. Police say they found a man in his early 20's suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Police...
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for fatal hit and run
Rochester, N.Y. — The driver behind a deadly hit and run is going to prison. Police say Christopher Moody was speeding down Dewey Avenue near Stone Road in 2020 when the vehicle went off the road, and fatally struck Lisa Dambra,44. Moody was sentenced 3 to 9 years for...
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
13 WHAM
One dead after two teens shot on Webster Avenue
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting
News 12
Police: Twin brothers harassed female resident multiple times; pair named in multiple occurrences
Police in Wayne say twin brothers have been arrested and charged on claims of sexual harassment and stalking after a female resident reported being harassed by them multiple times. According to police on Aug. 29, a female reported she was walking in her neighborhood with her young child when she...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
13 WHAM
Police investigate shooting on Rand Street in Rochester Saturday
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
13 WHAM
Children playing with matches start bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department say children playing with matches started a bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue late Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 1660 Clifford Avenue for the report of a bedroom fire. The fire was quickly extinguished in the back bedroom of...
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD chief: 'Data-driven' curfews discussed in attempt to curb deadly Rochester violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's police chief says the idea of "data-driven" curfews has been discussed in certain parts of the city to try to curb this year's historic deadly violence. That revelation came Monday as Chief David Smith outlined the continuing plan to slow the rate of violence. The...
RFD: Kids playing with matches start fire on Clifford Ave. in Rochester
According to fire crews, responders arrived at 1660 Clifford Avenue around 9:35 p.m. for the report of a fire in the bedroom of a 2.5-story home.
13 WHAM
Man in guarded condition following apartment fire in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department says a man is in guarded condition after an apartment fire broke out Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., crews responded to Seneca Towers on Seth Green Drive for the report of people trapped in a fire inside an apartment building. Following a...
One dead, three injured in crash on Pigeon Hill in the Town of Freedom
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening.
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
iheart.com
Man Dies in Angle St. Stabbing
Rochester police are probing another homicide. A man was dropped off this evening with stab wounds at St. Mary's Hospital, and died a short time later. Police believe the stabbing happened at Angle Street and Lyell Avenue. It's the 56th homicide in the city so far this year.
Fairport raises thousands for family of fallen RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
The Original Steve’s Diner in Fairport was packed with those close to the Mazurkiewicz family.
Comments / 0