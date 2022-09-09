A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in Rochester, according to the Rochester Police Department.Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to Rand Street for reports of a person shot.When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body..He was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

