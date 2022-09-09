ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Teen Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigate shooting on Sherman Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting on Sherman Street Monday afternoon. Police say they found a man in his early 20's suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower body. He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for fatal hit and run

Rochester, N.Y. — The driver behind a deadly hit and run is going to prison. Police say Christopher Moody was speeding down Dewey Avenue near Stone Road in 2020 when the vehicle went off the road, and fatally struck Lisa Dambra,44. Moody was sentenced 3 to 9 years for...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stab Wounds#Violent Crime#Rochester Police
13 WHAM

One dead after two teens shot on Webster Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — One teenager is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting on the city's north side early Sunday. Police responded to the park behind the Thomas P. Ryan Community Center on Webster Avenue around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old with...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of RCSD student killed in Webster Ave double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that Cahj’miere Robinson is the name of the 17-year-old who was killed in a double shooting on Sunday morning. The Rochester City School District said he was a student. A 16-year-old boy was the other victim in the shooting outside the Thomas Ryan...
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after Saturday shooting on Morrill Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A Saturday morning shooting on Morrill Street left a 59-year-old man in critical but stable condition. A police presence in the area of Morrill and Remington streets began just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The Rochester Police Department says the man, who is a city resident, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.
13 WHAM

Police investigate shooting on Rand Street in Rochester Saturday

A 25-year-old man was shot Saturday evening in Rochester, according to the Rochester Police Department.Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to Rand Street for reports of a person shot.When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body..He was taken to Rochester General Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10

Rand Street shooting Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Children playing with matches start bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department say children playing with matches started a bedroom fire on Clifford Avenue late Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters responded to 1660 Clifford Avenue for the report of a bedroom fire. The fire was quickly extinguished in the back bedroom of...
ROCHESTER, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man in guarded condition following apartment fire in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Fire Department says a man is in guarded condition after an apartment fire broke out Sunday night. Just before 9 p.m., crews responded to Seneca Towers on Seth Green Drive for the report of people trapped in a fire inside an apartment building. Following a...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
iheart.com

Man Dies in Angle St. Stabbing

Rochester police are probing another homicide. A man was dropped off this evening with stab wounds at St. Mary's Hospital, and died a short time later. Police believe the stabbing happened at Angle Street and Lyell Avenue. It's the 56th homicide in the city so far this year.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy