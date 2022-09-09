ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Funeral held for Springfield’s former Chief Development Officer

By Brett Willand, Sy Becker
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Funeral services for former Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy was held Friday. Kevin Kennedy passed away last week at the age of 70.

He also served as an aide to Congressman Richard Neal before his retirement in 2019. Kennedy often reflected on his involvement with the city’s biggest economic development projects, including the Riverfront Park renovations, working with MGM, and bringing rail car manufacturing to the city.

He leaves his wife, three children and nine grandchildren.

