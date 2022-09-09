Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Channel 3000
New book from Madison native tells inspiring untold story of the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team
The seed was planted while he was promoting an earlier book. Andrew Maraniss was visiting middle schools across the country to talk about “Games of Deception,” his 2019 book for young adults about the first U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team. It was the 1936 Olympics — Nazi Germany was the host. Two students — one in North Carolina, the other in Kansas — raised their hands with the same question.
Channel 3000
Badger women begin the year ranked #3
MADISON, Wis. — The first USCHO.com women’s hockey poll as out and as expected Wisconsin will begin the year near the top. The Badgers sit #3 in the preseason poll behind WCHA foes Ohio State and Minnesota. Last year UW’s season came to an end at the hands of Northeastern in the NCAA regional finals.
Channel 3000
Benton challenges Badgers after Washington State loss
MADISON, Wis. — After watching the film on Sunday, the Badgers went through a walkthrough Monday where they focused on the little things. “You have to play clean,” Head Coach Paul Chryst said during his Monday press conference. “It’s why details matter, the fundamentals matter so much.”
Channel 3000
David Gary Hull
David Gary Hull was a weird one, a truly original man. Born on an army base in Virginia on July 17, 1970. He moved on from this world on September 3, 2022. Moving with his family to Wisconsin, he tried most schools in the Madison area and that didn’t work out, so he decided to study humanity in a constant way. He had his fair share of troubles but over time these things calmed, and a new path seemed to swell in him. He became a helper, he went out of his way to do everything he could to make sure his family and his friends were taken care of- he helped his parents with housework, his kids in any way he could, his brothers in the ways one should. Sure, he had his slips, missteps and mistakes, but he tried and that’s all anyone can do.
Channel 3000
Berkley Brown
Berkley Brown passed away on Saturday, September 10th at Sienna Crest Assisted Living in Oregon, Wisconsin at 92 years of age. Berk left behind his best friend and loving wife of 68 yrs., Dorothy (Collins) Brown. Berk was born and raised in Boscobel Wisconsin then left for the Air Force in Biloxi Mississippi where he met his wife. He spent his years living in Pass Christian Mississippi then relocated to Wisconsin to be near family. Berk is preceded in death by his mother, Nell Brown, Father Harry Brown, brother Bradley Brown, sisters Jo Baumgartner, Jean Brickson and Betty Ann Austin.
Channel 3000
Wisconsin moves up two spots to #4 in the country
MADISON, Wis. — After sweeping then #14 Kentucky and Campbell in Lexington, the Wisconsin volleyball team found themselves moving up in the polls. The Badgers jumped up two spots to sit at #4 in this week’s AVCA Top 25. UW is one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.
Channel 3000
Gerald Arnold Emholtz
RIVER FALLS – Dr. Gerald Arnold Emholtz passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Waunakee, Wisconsin. He was born March 26, 1930, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jerry’s parents were Arnold and Hattie (Miller) Emholtz of Osseo, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Maple Grove Evangelical Church which is now Immanuel United Methodist Church of Corcoran. Jerry attended elementary and high school in Osseo. He graduated from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Jerry joined the United States Air Force and received his wings in 1954 and flew jet fighters but logged many hours in the P51 which by far and away was his favorite plane to fly. He returned home to serve in the Minnesota Air National Guard. Jerry was married in 1954 to Jean Kirkvold and they had three children. He returned to his studies in 1960 and received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1963. Jerry lived and practiced in River Falls, Wisconsin. He served in various offices in the Northwest District Chiropractic Association and served on the State Board of Directors for six years. Jerry served as president and received the Chiropractor of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin. He was a member of Ezekiel Lutheran Church, served on the church council and frequently was seen ushering on Sundays. Jerry was a member of Lions Club since 1965, worked with the Boy Scouts, and was a member of the American Legion of River Falls. He was an avid bridge player involved with the River Falls men’s bridge league, senior bridge, barn bridge and three bridge clubs in Destin, Florida.
Channel 3000
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas
Rodney “Rod” L. Thomas, 69, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Burial will be at a later date. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where there will be a scripture wake service at 3:45 PM, visitation will continue on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Judith S. Stafford
Judith S. Stafford age 81 of Richland Center passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Schmitt Woodland Hills following an illness. She was born on April 8, 1941 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmer and Alberta (Clark) Curtis. Judy was married on November 5, 1958 to Willliam “Bill” Stafford in McGregor, Iowa. Judy worked 28 ½ years at Allen-Bradley in Richland Center.
Channel 3000
Madison-area farmers stands, corn mazes, pumpkin patches and more
Nothing quite says fall like sipping on fresh apple cider, taking a trip to the pumpkin patch, or watching the leaves change color. With ample cornfields and a whole lot of rolling hills, Wisconsin is a great backdrop to enjoy the fall months. In order to make the most of the season, we’ve compiled a list of Madison-area farm stands, corn mazes, orchards and pumpkin patches you should check out.
Channel 3000
Young family turns historic house into beautifully boho home
It was the exterior that first hooked Katlynn and BriAnna Storey. The steeply pitched A-frame roof, the pair of hexagonal windows, the arched front door — all the charming details of a century-old house in Stoughton made the couple fall hard when they saw it in the summer of 2019.
Channel 3000
James D. “Jim” Nelson
PARDEEVILLE – James D. “Jim” Nelson, age 79, of Pardeeville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. He was born on May 26, 1943, in Burke, Wis., the son of Theodore and Evelyn (Olson) Nelson. Jim graduated from Sun Prairie High...
Channel 3000
Neil V. McKenna
Neil V. McKenna, 79, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Grant Regional Health Center, Lancaster. A Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Inurnment will be at Lima Union Cemetery at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers and plants memorials may be made to the Neil V. McKenna Memorial fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Channel 3000
Cynthia Garcia follows her passion by opening Mishqui Peru
Cynthia Garcia has never shied away from bold questions or equally bold career moves. “I had this adrenaline running into my veins and it’s like, ‘OK, it’s time to make a serious decision about what you want to do for your life,’ ” she says.
Channel 3000
Lorraine Sylvia Johnson
STOUGHTON – Lorraine Sylvia Johnson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 10, 1939, in Bristol, Wis., the daughter of Otto Kittilson and Olga (Herheim) Kittilson. Lorraine graduated from Sparta High School and from...
Channel 3000
Karen K. Kroll
Karen K. Kroll, age 74, passed away into eternal peace on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 after a brief challenge with cancer. She was born in Ada, Oklahoma on Feb. 5, 1948. Karen was united in marriage to Michael Kroll on Apr. 30, 1973. She was employed in various positions and most recently retired from the National Parks Service office in Madison. From a young age she would ride her bike to clean horse stalls; this lead to her lifelong love of horses. She and Mike enjoyed their own horses at their ranch in the Arena Township for 29 years. Karen appreciated the time and relationships she developed as the Past President of the Wisconsin Horse Council. Besides horses, Karen loved her dogs and cats and was very athletic and participated in many sports. Karen and Mike also volunteered with Big Brothers and were the first couple to be matched with Big Sisters in the Madison area.
Channel 3000
Gerald Louis Polkinghorn
MADISON – Gerald L. Polkinghorn, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Oct. 30, 1933, in Madison, the son of Wilfred Polkinghorn and Marion Heise. Jerry married Betty Polkinghorn in June of 1959. Jerry worked...
Channel 3000
Janice M. Tennant
Janice M. Tennant, age 81, of Spring Green passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Meadows Assisted Living following a brief illness. She was born on August 1, 1941 in Lime Ridge, WI the daughter of Lester and Edna (Brandt) Dietz. She was married to Robert L. Tennant on August 6, 1960 and was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green. Jan enjoyed waitressing at the Springs Resort for many years. Survivors include her three children, Steve (Peggy) Tennant of Lodi, Dawn Tennant and Laurie Walters of DePere, Heidi (Dan) Grosskopf of Eagle River; five grandchildren; Jered(Callie)Tennant, Malerie(Brad) Alexander, Caleb Grosskopf, Jacob (Taylor) Grosskopf, Lauren Grosskopf; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenny (Helen) Dietz, David Dietz; sisters-in-law, Gerry Schwichtenberg of Spring Green, Audrey Burkhalter of Monroe; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Edna Dietz; siblings, Ronald, Elaine, Ruth, Ted, and Audrey.
Channel 3000
Linda Langer
Linda Langer, age 75, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 9, 2022. Per Linda’s wishes, no services will be held. Linda was born July 11, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Jack and Linda (Caliendo) Denton. Besides being surrounded by family, her greatest joys were making homemade apple pies, cooking for holiday dinners, nature and animals, and putting up the Christmas tree in October.
Channel 3000
Pet-entially Yours: Walker and Cynthia
Walker and Cynthia, nearly two-month-old kittens, are looking for their fur-ever homes. Contact the Dane County Humane Society for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
