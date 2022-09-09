Marcus is a handsome, athletic kid. His friends are on the basketball and track teams. He plays tennis and competes in the state tournament every year. Marcus’ neighbor, Conrad, also wants to compete, but he has rheumatoid arthritis. Although it pains him just to walk, he endures days at school walking from class to class, and weekly injections into his toes. But he doesn’t miss a game. He loves to watch his school compete.

