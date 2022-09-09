Effective: 2022-09-12 02:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 14/05 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/03 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO