Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 02:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 14/05 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/03 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE
Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Louisa, Western Essex, Western Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Louisa; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Louisa, northwestern Westmoreland, Caroline, northwestern Hanover and northwestern Essex Counties through 200 AM EDT At 117 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Louisa to near Kings Dominion. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland, Colonial Beach, Louisa, Bowling Green, Mineral, Randolph Macon College, Milford, Port Royal, Dawn, Loretto, Leedstown, Fort A.p. Hill, Ladysmith, Bumpass, Kings Dominion, Montpelier, Chilesburg, Orchid, Currioman Landing and Gum Tree. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
