Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Louisa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 00:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Target Area: Fluvanna; Goochland; Hanover; Louisa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR LOUISA...NORTHWESTERN GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HANOVER AND EASTERN FLUVANNA COUNTIES At 1245 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kents Store, or near Hadensville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Louisa around 105 AM EDT. Mineral around 110 AM EDT. Bumpass around 120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Orchid, Nahor, Pendleton, Louisa Airport, Green Springs, Stage Junction, Zion Crossroads, Union Mills, Cuckoo and Caledonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 02:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one half foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/06 AM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 12/06 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 13/06 AM 3.2 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 13/07 PM 3.3 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 14/07 AM 3.0 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 PM 3.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/03 AM 3.5 1.4 1.0 1 MINOR 12/04 PM 3.4 1.3 0.9 1 MINOR 13/04 AM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 13/04 PM 3.4 1.3 1.0 1 MINOR 14/05 AM 3.1 1.0 0.9 1 NONE 14/05 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 1 MINOR CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/02 AM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 12/03 PM 3.4 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 AM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 13/03 PM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR 14/03 AM 3.1 0.9 1.3 1 NONE 14/03 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Louisa by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Western Louisa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 00:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Louisa, northeastern Cumberland, northwestern Goochland and Fluvanna Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Centenary, or 7 miles north of Buckingham, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Rainfall 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fork Union around 1230 AM EDT. Palmyra, Columbia and Duncan around 1240 AM EDT. Kents Store around 1255 AM EDT. Hadensville and Ferncliff around 100 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Dixie, Nahor, Stage Junction, Shores, Zion Crossroads, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Antioch, Union Mills and Caledonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
