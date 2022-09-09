Effective: 2022-09-13 00:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Goochland; Western Louisa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Louisa, northeastern Cumberland, northwestern Goochland and Fluvanna Counties through 100 AM EDT At 1153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Centenary, or 7 miles north of Buckingham, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Rainfall 1 to 2 inches. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This strong thunderstorm will be near Fork Union around 1230 AM EDT. Palmyra, Columbia and Duncan around 1240 AM EDT. Kents Store around 1255 AM EDT. Hadensville and Ferncliff around 100 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Dixie, Nahor, Stage Junction, Shores, Zion Crossroads, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Antioch, Union Mills and Caledonia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO