Effective: 2022-09-13 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Louisa; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Louisa, northwestern Westmoreland, Caroline, northwestern Hanover and northwestern Essex Counties through 200 AM EDT At 117 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Louisa to near Kings Dominion. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland, Colonial Beach, Louisa, Bowling Green, Mineral, Randolph Macon College, Milford, Port Royal, Dawn, Loretto, Leedstown, Fort A.p. Hill, Ladysmith, Bumpass, Kings Dominion, Montpelier, Chilesburg, Orchid, Currioman Landing and Gum Tree. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO