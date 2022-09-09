Read full article on original website
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Louisa by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 00:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Target Area: Fluvanna; Goochland; Hanover; Louisa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR LOUISA...NORTHWESTERN GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN HANOVER AND EASTERN FLUVANNA COUNTIES At 1245 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kents Store, or near Hadensville, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Louisa around 105 AM EDT. Mineral around 110 AM EDT. Bumpass around 120 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Orchid, Nahor, Pendleton, Louisa Airport, Green Springs, Stage Junction, Zion Crossroads, Union Mills, Cuckoo and Caledonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Fluvanna, Goochland, Hanover, Louisa by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Eastern Louisa, Western Essex, Western Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-13 01:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-13 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caroline; Eastern Louisa; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Louisa, northwestern Westmoreland, Caroline, northwestern Hanover and northwestern Essex Counties through 200 AM EDT At 117 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Louisa to near Kings Dominion. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashland, Colonial Beach, Louisa, Bowling Green, Mineral, Randolph Macon College, Milford, Port Royal, Dawn, Loretto, Leedstown, Fort A.p. Hill, Ladysmith, Bumpass, Kings Dominion, Montpelier, Chilesburg, Orchid, Currioman Landing and Gum Tree. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
