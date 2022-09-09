ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Steve Kerr, Bob Myers are approaching Andre Iguodala's possible retirement

By Alex Espinoza
With the start of training camp just 16 days away, we should get some clarity soon regarding Andre Iguodala’s decision on retirement.

The 38-year-old has an open invitation from the franchise to return to another season after helping guide Golden State to its fourth title in eight years. Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Thursday for his first appearance since the team won the championship to give an update on the state of the Dubs.

In a conversation shortly after the season, Kerr said he president of basketball operations general manager Bob Myers told Iguodala to take as much time as he wanted. Kerr said he reiterated that message in a conversation about a month ago, and that he plans on reaching out to Iguodala soon.

"We'll touch base in the next couple days,” Kerr said. “Bob and I are giving him the space to make whatever decision he wants. We'll support him either way, but we hope he comes back, I can tell you that."

So, we could have a decision from Iguodala by next week.

A collection of injuries to his knee, hip and back last season limited Iguodala to just 31 regular-season games and seven postseason contests. While he used to be one of the game’s most explosive two-way players, Father Time has finally caught up.

Despite his pedestrian stats – he averaged just 1.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.0 rebound per game last year – Iguodala is still valued highly as a player within the Warriors’ organization. His basketball IQ is second-to-none and his versatility on defense is still a welcome addition to the bench, as Kerr trusts Iguodala to play in the closing lineups. Iguodala knows how to fit in the Warriors’ fluid offensive system, too.

"He's still good enough to win games,” Kerr said. “He proved that last year. He also proved to be an irreplaceable leader in that locker room. Even though he gets credit for it, it’s not enough. When we talk about Andre’s leadership and what he meant to Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins) and Gary Payton, Jordan Poole, Draymond (Green), Klay (Thompson), Steph (Curry) – Andre was instrumental in just keeping us on the path.”

Since he was sidelined for most of the playoffs, Iguodala became something of an extra assistant coach for Kerr last season, getting animated while schooling up teammates from the sidelines.

As it stands now, the Warriors have 13 guaranteed roster spots filled out of a possible 15. It’s possible the Warriors could only use 14 roster spots to shave off their league-high payroll, which currently sits at $346.3 million according to @GSWCBA.

Iguodala joked about being a veteran minimum player last year and he might have to come back on the cheap again with similar responsibilities.

“If he decides to come back, he’s gonna have the exact same role,” Kerr said. “There’s gonna be times during the season when he’s healthy and in the rotation and helping us win games. And there’ll be times when he’s not playing and being injured or resting, but still controlling that locker room and making sure our guys are learning how to win, how to be champions.”

