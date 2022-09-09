ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

WTOP

1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Trail Attack Suspect May Be Linked to 13 Cases: Police

A man arrested after women reported a string of attacks and indecent exposure cases along the W&OD Trail may be responsible for up to 13 incidents in Fairfax County, authorities said Monday. Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, was arrested Thursday and charged by Fairfax County police with indecent exposure,...
HERNDON, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Rockville hotel

Montgomery County police were called to a hotel in Rockville, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault on Friday afternoon, September 9, 2022. The assault was reported at a hotel in the unit block of Research Court at 4:17 PM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder

On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
ASPEN HILL, MD
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in Hit-and-Run on BW Parkway

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain of Gambrills, was pronounced deceased at the scene after receiving medical attention from medical service personnel. Maryland...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
dbknews.com

Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters

The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
GREENBELT, MD
mymcmedia.org

Former Fire Chief and ‘Takoma Park Legend’ Jimmy Jarboe Dies

Jimmy Jarboe, who spent more than 60 years as a Takoma Park firefighter, has died, the department announced Sunday. “He was always a legend and a fixture in Takoma Park,” said Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart. He connected with young people, especially at fire department open houses, she said, noting, “He just had that special connection.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD

