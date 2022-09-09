Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
No juvenile fines, arrests after first weekend of Prince George's Co. youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County police said not one juvenile violated the youth curfew this weekend after Executive Angela Alsobrooks initiated it earlier in the week in an effort to curb the rampant gun violence. In a statement, the department said: "PGPD officers had no curfew interactions...
WUSA
3rd violent incident in 1 week on Prince George's Co. street
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A double shooting on a Prince George's County street Sunday has marked the third violent incident to happen in just one week within close proximity,. On Sept. 11, a man and woman were shot, according to police. The double shooting took place in the...
WTOP
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
NBC Washington
Virginia Trail Attack Suspect May Be Linked to 13 Cases: Police
A man arrested after women reported a string of attacks and indecent exposure cases along the W&OD Trail may be responsible for up to 13 incidents in Fairfax County, authorities said Monday. Juan Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon, was arrested Thursday and charged by Fairfax County police with indecent exposure,...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Rockville hotel
Montgomery County police were called to a hotel in Rockville, after an individual reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault on Friday afternoon, September 9, 2022. The assault was reported at a hotel in the unit block of Research Court at 4:17 PM Friday.
NBC Washington
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
mymcmedia.org
2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder
On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in Hit-and-Run on BW Parkway
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain of Gambrills, was pronounced deceased at the scene after receiving medical attention from medical service personnel. Maryland...
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder honors teen in ceremony, addresses issues in her case
NyKayla Strawder's family and friends led a sage ceremony outside Baltimore City Hall Saturday to honor the teen and share issues they are dealing with after her death. The family of a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed by a 9-year-old wants their voices to be heard. "Enough is enough. I...
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
fox5dc.com
'Lenient' Prince George's County judge taken off youth cases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - As leaders try to get a handle on crime in Prince George’s County, a judge is being reassigned following complaints he has been too lenient on youth offenders. Sources explained to FOX 5 that Judge Peter Killough was not banned but essentially removed from...
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
dbknews.com
Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters
The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
40 Year-Old Man Shot To Death In Northwest D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 40 year-old man was shot on Friday night in Northwest D.C....
mymcmedia.org
Former Fire Chief and ‘Takoma Park Legend’ Jimmy Jarboe Dies
Jimmy Jarboe, who spent more than 60 years as a Takoma Park firefighter, has died, the department announced Sunday. “He was always a legend and a fixture in Takoma Park,” said Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart. He connected with young people, especially at fire department open houses, she said, noting, “He just had that special connection.”
Two Shot, 18 Year-Old Dead In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. An 18 year-old...
