Downed power line sparks vegetation fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A vegetation fire was sparked by a downed power line in Benton County Sunday night, Sept. 11. According to Benton County Fire District No. 1, the fire was called in by an off-duty Kennewick fire fight around 5:39 p.m. The fire was located in the area of E. Bateman Rd and Bofer Canyon Rd.
KIMA TV
Submersible drones, Air Force called in to search for missing Yakima 4-year-old
YAKIMA -- More than a half dozen agencies are continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old in Yakima Monday. Yakima Police say the search continued through the night with YPD Detectives working late to investigate leads. Remote submersible drones are being used to search waterways. Lieutenant Aaron Wuitschick with the...
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Yakima Firefighters helping the Yakima Animal Control with a porcupine
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima firefighters got to the point on Friday after being called to help rescue a porcupine. Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N 2nd St to help Yakima Animal Control removing a porcupine from a tree in the alley. After trying to get the not...
KIMA TV
Yakima reaches unhealthy air quality
YAKIMA -- Yakima has reached unhealthy air quality as of Monday morning, Sept. 12. Air quality across Washington, including Yakima, is being impacted by smoke and wildfires. The Department of Ecology encourages people to avoid outdoor activities, especially those that are strenuous.
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
nbcrightnow.com
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
KIMA TV
Senior citizens hanging out Harmon Center despite air quality
Fires burning in Washington, Oregon and Idaho have caused a lot of smoke to fill the air in the northwest, and some of that smoke has reached the Yakima valley causing air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Officials from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency are advising younger and older...
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child
Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
KEPR
Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
LIVE UPDATES: Civilian searchers now allowed to look for missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA – Authorities are asking if you see Lucian Munguia that you call 911 immediately. They said they do not need volunteer searchers at this time. Lucian is described as 4 feet tall, 40 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with a shark picture on it, blue shorts and...
KIMA TV
Police searching for missing four-year-old child
YAKIMA, Wash. --- [UPDATE 9/11 6:30PM]. Officers with YPD are asking for any pictures or video taken Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park between 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Pictures and videos can be emailed to the police department at YPD@yakimapolice.org. ----------- [UPDATE 9/11 2:30PM]. Police have issued a statewide...
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?
YAKIMA – As the search for Lucian Munguia, the missing 4-year-old Yakima boy continues, many people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been activated for him. The simple answer from authorities is Lucian’s case does not yet fit the requirements. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said...
