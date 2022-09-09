ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Submersible drones, Air Force called in to search for missing Yakima 4-year-old

YAKIMA -- More than a half dozen agencies are continuing their search for a missing 4-year-old in Yakima Monday. Yakima Police say the search continued through the night with YPD Detectives working late to investigate leads. Remote submersible drones are being used to search waterways. Lieutenant Aaron Wuitschick with the...
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
Yakima Firefighters helping the Yakima Animal Control with a porcupine

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima firefighters got to the point on Friday after being called to help rescue a porcupine. Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N 2nd St to help Yakima Animal Control removing a porcupine from a tree in the alley. After trying to get the not...
Washington Crime & Safety
Yakima reaches unhealthy air quality

YAKIMA -- Yakima has reached unhealthy air quality as of Monday morning, Sept. 12. Air quality across Washington, including Yakima, is being impacted by smoke and wildfires. The Department of Ecology encourages people to avoid outdoor activities, especially those that are strenuous.
Senior citizens hanging out Harmon Center despite air quality

Fires burning in Washington, Oregon and Idaho have caused a lot of smoke to fill the air in the northwest, and some of that smoke has reached the Yakima valley causing air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Officials from the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency are advising younger and older...
Major Search Underway for Missing Yakima Child

Yakima Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have launched a major search for a missing 4-year-old child. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says officers were called to Sarge Hubbard Park at about 7:30 pm Saturday by the father of the child who told authorities the child, identified as "Lucian" had been missing for 15 minutes. He says the family searched "frantically" before calling police.
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Driver crashes vehicle into canal, arrested for DUI

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two occupants swam to safety after their vehicle crashed and ended up in a canal in Benton County. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Griffin Rd and Snipes Rd for reports of a vehicle in a canal. Once on...
Police searching for missing four-year-old child

YAKIMA, Wash. --- [UPDATE 9/11 6:30PM]. Officers with YPD are asking for any pictures or video taken Saturday night at Sarg Hubbard Park between 6:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Pictures and videos can be emailed to the police department at YPD@yakimapolice.org. ----------- [UPDATE 9/11 2:30PM]. Police have issued a statewide...
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
