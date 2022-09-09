Read full article on original website
2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
Chicago shootings injure several teens this weekend in Gresham, Marquette Park: CPD
According to recent Chicago police reports, there have been at least 10 minors shot in the city this month.
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
Video shows 2 suspects wanted for stabbing chef to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
"He was a stand-up guy. The footage brought tears to my eyes. He was a great guy and an excellent chef," the victim's former employer said.
13-year-old shot by CCL holder while allegedly breaking into vehicle, Chicago police say
The vehicle's owner, who is a valid CCL holder, fired shots toward the teen, striking him in the leg.
Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
14-year-old girl critically wounded on South Side after shot in the face, Chicago police say
She was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
Man, 32, shot in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
As violence plagues Chicago, police say they've hired more cops this year to combat crime
CHICAGO - Six people were killed and 28 were shot — seven of them teens — over the weekend in Chicago. Close to a third of the shootings happened in two neighboring police districts on the South Side that cover Woodlawn, South Shore, Grand Crossing, Chatham and the Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.
Dakotah Earley returns home 4 months after being shot during Lincoln Park robbery
CHICAGO - After undergoing several surgeries, including amputation of part of his leg, Dakotah Earley has finally returned home four months after he was shot at point-blank range during a robbery in Lincoln Park. "It’s been a long day and night, hell, it’s been a journey," Earley’s mom Joy Dobbs...
Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 6 dead, 28 others wounded
CHICAGO - Six people were killed and seven teenagers were among 28 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. A man was struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, then tried to run but was gunned down by someone in the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The attack happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man, 22, started running after the crash as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest. He died at University of Chicago Medical Center.
14-year-old girl shot in the face, in critical condition on city’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit in the face by gunfire early Sunday evening in Auburn Gresham. Police said the girl was inside a residence in the 1200 block of West 81st St around 4:52 p.m. when she was struck in the face by gunfire. It is uncertain if […]
Man found shot dead near backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was found shot dead near a backyard in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Sunday. The man, 28, was found near a home on South Harvard near 124th Street around 1 p.m. He had been shot multiple times and was dead at the scene. No one is...
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
Chicago marks its 500th homicide for the year — a father of two gunned down as he left his mom's home
CHICAGO - Chicago marked its 500th homicide of the year early Sunday afternoon on a block of well-kept homes in West Pullman, where Perry Anderson was gunned down as he stepped from his mother’s house. Anderson’s father believes two gunmen were waiting for his 28-year-old son when he left...
Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
