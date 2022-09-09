ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot on the Near West Side Monday night. At about 6:40 p.m., a man and a woman were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams when two unknown offenders on the corner produced handguns and fired shots, police said. A 27-year-old woman was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

CHICAGO - A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning. The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Triple shooting reported on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side early Sunday. Police say the victims, two women and a man, were standing outside in the 500 block of East 75th Street when they were hit by gunfire. One woman, 51, had a graze wound...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Driving#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 32, shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a sidewalk in the Chatham neighborhood Sunday night on Chicago's South Side. The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a gunman walked up and start shooting, police said. The man suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies a week after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A man has died after being shot in Parkview on Chicago's Southwest Side earlier this month. Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 6 dead, 28 others wounded

CHICAGO - Six people were killed and seven teenagers were among 28 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. A man was struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, then tried to run but was gunned down by someone in the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The attack happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man, 22, started running after the crash as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest. He died at University of Chicago Medical Center.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead in Woodlawn park on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death in a park near Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Friday night. Police say the man, 45, was found in the grass of a park with a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:21 p.m. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy