CHICAGO - Six people were killed and seven teenagers were among 28 others wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago. A man was struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, then tried to run but was gunned down by someone in the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The attack happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man, 22, started running after the crash as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest. He died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO