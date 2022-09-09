ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Douglas County leaders search for solution to growing unhoused

By Conor McCue
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

Douglas County is navigating how best to respond to a recent increase in homelessness 01:43

In Douglas County, leaders are trying to navigate how best to respond to an increase in people experiencing homelessness. This summer, county leaders have heard countless complaints and suggestions, and on Thursday they shared some information about what solutions are in the works.

In the last point in time count, fewer than 100 people were believed to be unhoused in the county, but the search for solutions remains emotional and ongoing.

"We don't want Castle Rock to become Denver. I think we should be helping our residents. I don't want Castle Rock, or Douglas County for that matter, to become a magnet," said one resident.

"People without homes are people. They deserve the same respect and connection as everyone else and it really hurts to hear people dehumanize these people," another woman said.

On Thursday, home and business owners brought their questions and concerns to the Douglas County Homeless Initiative, a group of elected officials, faith leaders, and law enforcement officers.

In response, they gave updates on ongoing solutions, including the new Homeless Engagement Assistance Resource Team (HEART). While still being hired and trained the team will work with law enforcement to address the needs of the community.

"That homeless engagement assistance resource team is a dyad. It's law enforcement paired with a navigator, so you really have both the law enforcement and navigation component to address this as well," said Commissioner Abe Laydon

Another upcoming change is intended to address people's concerns about panhandling. Over the coming weeks, the county will begin installing signs urging people to donate to charity rather than panhandlers.

"We know that there are dedicated organizations, whether it's food banks or sheltering, that can provide those resources in a better way than citizens stopping in the middle of traffic and trying to hand out money," Laydon said.

Moving forward, the biggest question surrounds how the county will provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness. For at least 7 years, a church-run Winter Shelter Network has helped house women and children, but currently, there are no year-round facilities in the county.

"What we'd like to do is just drop the winter from winter shelter network, make that year-round, and allow the churches to lead on this issue, as our citizens have requested," Laydon said.

In Thursday's meeting, no major decisions were made regarding shelter, other than the group will hire a consultant to guide discussions moving forward.

Comments / 16

Patty McDonough
3d ago

I think they were on the right track when they had collapsible shelters on the list of possible support. And I liked what they proposed for placing them near the Douglas County sheriffs office. It seemed pretty logical I don’t know why it blew up

Reply
2
CBS Denver

Arvada Police Officer Dillon Vakoff remembered by community

Arvada police have identified the suspect in the killing of police officer Dillon Vakoff over the weekend. Detectives say Sonny Thomas Almanza fired the shot that killed Vakoff, when he and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance in the 6700 block of west 51st Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.Flowers on a cruiser outside the Arvada Police Department mark the loss of officer Dillon Vakoff, 27. All day Monday, a steady stream of people from across the Front Range stopped by to pay their respects to the fallen officer."I felt really bad 'cause he's so young," says Arvada resident Linda...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora addresses community car thefts with residents

As car thefts continue to be a problem in the City of Aurora, Mayor Mike Coffman and Aurora Police Department spoke to residents on Saturday about efforts to combat crime in the city."They literally stole my car twice from the same place," Wonda Perez said."They asked me if i knew where my car was my answer was apparently not where I left it if you're asking me," James Walker said.Both Aurora residents have had their cars stolen, they explained to CBS News Colorado.Cracking down on those thefts and other crime is the city's top priority, Mayor Coffman has asserted.APD says...
AURORA, CO
Colorado Daily

Guest opinion: Todd Buchanan: Dangerous weapons vs. the general welfare

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO) is celebrating recent court victories temporarily halting enforcement of assault weapons bans by local governments, including Superior and Boulder County. The following paragraph is from the RMGO website:. “We are on fire, we just can’t stop winning in the courts. … Because of the correctly...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex

AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
