Kandi Burrus Employee Shoots Co-Worker In her ATL Restaurant

Grammy Award winning Singer/Songwriter Kandi Burrus is all about her coins, but when she and her husband Todd Tucker added restauranteur to their resume it made sense but Kandi was looking for any smoke behind it as it is being reported that one of her employees shot a co-worker in her Atlanta Restaurant ‘Blaze Steak & Seafood’.

Allegedly an employee working at The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burrus, restaurant, Blaze, got into an argument with another worker before pulling out a gun and shooting them. The injured worker is being reported as allegedly Kandi Burruss’s cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, went to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the area before police arrived. Officials have not released the identities of the suspect or the victim.

If we had to guess the shooter who worked at the restaurant named after Kandi and Todd’s daughter together, Blaze, no longer has a job.

