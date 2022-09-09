ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Despite rain, day two of Luzerne County Fair underway

By Mark Hiller
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SmyB_0hnsjcL800

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Day two of the Luzerne County Fair is up and running Thursday night at full speed, but it hasn’t been easy.

Eyewitness News found crews busy Thursday cleaning the fairgrounds near Dallas because of all the rain and mud.

They brought in a couple of hundred tons of stone and gravel to help create safe pathways to walk.

Lyme Disease vaccine in need of volunteers

Amusement rides left idled are running on Thursday thanks to an all-hands-on-deck cleanup approach.

“We’re ready to go. It’s just like I said we had to wait for all the stone and spreading it and everything so we can get people to the rides without walking in that mud,” President of Houghton Enterprise Inc, Jim Houghton explained.

“I absolutely can’t even tell you how many people have come out and the phone calls that we’ve gotten. Hey, do you need help? We’ll come out and drive the dump truck. We’ll move this, we’ll move that,” said Chairperson of the Luzerne County Fair, Brenda Pugh.

The Luzerne County Fair continues daily, rain or shine, through Sunday in the Back Mountain.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Special bike giveaway by ‘Variety’

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making a difference in the lives of children with disabilities. That was the mission behind a special bicycle giveaway in Luzerne County, Monday. It was put on by ‘Variety,’ the children’s charity. Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett took part in the event at the Lighthouse Academy in Plains Township. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Schuylkill County Road Work Scheduled for This Week

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County this week. ----------------------------------- Tamaqua Borough. Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. Start date: 9/12/22. Est completion date: 9/13/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 03:00 PM. -------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lane restriction issued on I-81 Northbound

DUNMORE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT issues a warning for drivers of a lane restriction on Intestate-81 Northbound starting Monday night. According to PennDOT, the closure is due to the need for bridge deck repair work from exit 165 in Mountain Top/Wilkes-Barre to exit 168 in Highland Park Boulevard. Construction will begin Monday night into […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The final Sergeant Jan Argonish motorcycle ride

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Motorcyclists revved their way through Lackawanna County to remember a soldier killed in the war on terror, and help veterans groups in his name. The annual Sergeant Jan Argonish ride began and ended at Jessup Hose company number two carnival grounds. This year marked the 15 and final fundraising ride […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Dallas, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lehman Township, PA
WBRE

Community reflects on fatal fire, one month later

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been five weeks since a raging fire killed ten people, including three children, in a house fire in Nescopeck, and the search for the cause continues. The community is still coming to grips with the magnitude of the tragedy. State police say the investigation is active, as the fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser event upcoming

POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County’s largest single-event fundraiser is just days away. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and NEPA is one of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser recipients. The Regional Food Bank distributes around 11 million pounds of food across six counties to those facing food insecurity. They […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Traveling 9/11 display stops in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — The inside of the launch box on West Broad Street in Hazleton has been transformed by The World Memorial Rememberance Mobile, which travels across the country honoring the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. "So there were three locations, so we have memorials to honor the...
HAZLETON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Houghton
WBRE

Lane restrictions on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 north and southbound will be down to one lane between mile markers 141 and 143 in Luzerne County. According to PennDOT, I-81 in both directions will be down to one lane between MM 141 and 143 in Luzerne County to perform bridge deck work on the following dates and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY (WHTM) – Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday, September 11 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $133,000.50. The winning tickets were sold in Bucks, Lancaster, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 17-18-24-25-26, to win individual prizes of $44,333.50, less...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Annual 'Welcoming Scranton' event

SCRANTON, Pa. — An event Saturday promoted diversity in the Electric City. 'Welcoming Scranton' is part of an initiative to make communities more inclusive by making sure everyone feels welcome. Local businesses, cultural artists, musicians, food vendors, and more set up at the South Side Farmers Market. Organizers say...
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Lyme Disease#Amusement Rides#Houghton Enterprise Inc#The Luzerne County Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Construction finally begins on Vision Home Builders houses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a sight that a local family thought they would never see, their new home under construction. The company hired to do the work, Vision Home Builders, near Berwick, abruptly closed in April, leaving customers with unfinished homes or homes that were never started.  Marr Development, near Bloomsburg, offered to help […]
BERWICK, PA
WOLF

Boy dies at hospital following drowning in Luzerne Co.

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A young boy was pronounced dead over the weekend after drowning in Luzerne County. Officials say the 12-year-old died Saturday night at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre following an incident at Coal Creek in Plymouth Borough. According to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office, at around 2:15...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal motorcycle accident in Sugarloaf Twp.

SUGARLOAF TWP., Pa. -- A Kansas woman died after a motorcycle accident in Luzerne County. Eva Carey, 55, lost control and crashed her bike on I-80 east in Sugarloaf Township around 2 p.m. Friday, state police said. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton where she was pronounced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crowds gather for ‘Festival Latino de La Mega’ in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Music, entertainment, and plenty of great food are highlighting a celebration of culture at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. A nice day and a great crowd went to Kirby Park on Saturday for the second Festival Latino hosted by La Mega, a radio station. They hoped to top last year’s attendance of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Drought, heavy rain cause mountain wall collapse

SAINT CLAIR, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked to clean up a mountainside wall that collapsed late Wednesday night. The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night for the collapsed mountainside in Saint Clair, Schuylkill County. An outside contractor hired by a mining company located near the Home Depot was setting up to create a […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy