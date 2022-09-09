Despite rain, day two of Luzerne County Fair underway

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Day two of the Luzerne County Fair is up and running Thursday night at full speed, but it hasn’t been easy.

Eyewitness News found crews busy Thursday cleaning the fairgrounds near Dallas because of all the rain and mud.

They brought in a couple of hundred tons of stone and gravel to help create safe pathways to walk.

Amusement rides left idled are running on Thursday thanks to an all-hands-on-deck cleanup approach.

“We’re ready to go. It’s just like I said we had to wait for all the stone and spreading it and everything so we can get people to the rides without walking in that mud,” President of Houghton Enterprise Inc, Jim Houghton explained.

“I absolutely can’t even tell you how many people have come out and the phone calls that we’ve gotten. Hey, do you need help? We’ll come out and drive the dump truck. We’ll move this, we’ll move that,” said Chairperson of the Luzerne County Fair, Brenda Pugh.

The Luzerne County Fair continues daily, rain or shine, through Sunday in the Back Mountain.

