Local Dad Creates Group For Las Vegas Fathers To Build Community in Nevada Where They Share Parenting Tips
A local group in Las Vegas, Nevada is making space for more fathers to become better role models at home and in their community, according to News 3 LV. Vegas Dads Group get together several times a week, with or without children to support each other and socialize. A special guest joined their play date over the weekend to discuss deeper matters that concern the dads as parents.
