nbc16.com
A sign of hope with some residents returning to Oakridge as evacuation levels decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire evacuation point and call center closing
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the reduction of evacuation levels for much of the Oakridge and Westfir areas and fewer people seeking services, Lane County will close the temporary evacuation point at Lane Community College Sunday, September 11, at 5:00 p.m. Lane County announced additionally, due to significantly decreased...
kezi.com
Woman arrested and brush fire contained after sparking on Skinner Butte
EUGENE, Ore. - A brush fire that sparked on Skinner Butte Monday afternoon has been contained, according to Eugene Springfield fire. According to Eugene Police, the original call that came in was in regards to an armed subject. Witnesses in the area recall hearing a woman screaming and running down...
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
kezi.com
Deputies working to get barricaded subject out of home
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Lane County Sheriff's Deputies are actively working to get a barricaded subject out of a home near south 2nd Street. According to LCSO, two adults are inside the home right now. They are asking that the public avoid the area. This is a developing situation and details...
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire sees rapid growth, reduced containment
Sunday’s Cedar Creek Fire daily update shows the fire has burned 85,926 acres and containment levels have been revised. The fire grew by more than 32,000 acres since Friday amid dry and windy conditions. The fire’s spread was primarily to the west, driven by those strong easterly winds. Because the fire breached existing lines, the fire’s containment has been dropped to 0%.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek evacuees encouraged to check in at temporary evacuation point
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lane County encourages people who have evacuated the Oakridge and Westfir areas to check in at the Temporary Evacuation Point or provide their contact information online. The Temporary Evacuation Point is located at Lane Community College (4000 E. 30th Avenue, Eugene) in Building 16. Lane County...
nbc16.com
Rafter pronounced dead after raft overturned in McKenzie River
BLUE RIVER, Ore. — Sunday morning, September 11, at approximately 8:18 a.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received information that a raft had overturned in the McKenzie River near Paradise Campground. While LCSO was enroute, deputies learned that one of the three involved rafters was unconscious and CPR had...
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources
If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports drowning near Paradise Campground
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- One person is deceased after their raft capsized in the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say at about 8:18 a.m. on September 11, they received information that a raft had overturned on the McKenzie River and one of the rafters was unconscious. Officials say CPR was performed by bystanders and paramedics, but the male victim did not survive.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
kqennewsradio.com
RV FIRE IN NEWTON CREEK AREA FRIDAY NIGHT
Crews with Douglas County Fire District No. 2 dealt with an RV fire Friday night. At about 11:40 p.m. firefighters responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Northeast Follett Street in the Newton Creek area, just north of Roseburg. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter said fire crews...
nbc16.com
RV caught fire Friday night on Follet Street in Newton Creek area of Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — At 11:39 p.m., September 9, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 units responded to what was initially reported as a structure fire on Follett Street in the Newton Creek area of Roseburg. The first units that arrived found a working RV fire in front of a...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Oakridge transfer site to accept food waste after power outage on Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oakridge Transfer Site will open on Wednesday, September 14, at 8:00 a.m. for normal operating hours; Pending fire activity. Lane County Waste Management will open the Oakridge transfer site from noon to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12th. Residents returning home after a multi-day multi-day power outage can dispose of food waste.
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
Oregon coastal communities in ‘extreme’ fire danger
Power is cut off to part of Tillamook and Lincoln County amid fire danger concerns across the region.
