The man accused of fatally shooting an Arvada police officer has been charged. Sonny Almanza faces charges of murder of a peace officer with extreme indifference along with two counts of attempted murder and child abuse as well as a count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited Police said Almanza fatally shot Officer Dillon Vakoff who was responding to a domestic dispute Sunday. Almanza and a female victim were also shot, but survived. A memorial is growing outside the Arvada Police Department with flowers and cards on Vakoff’s cruiser. Vakoff was 27 years old and the second Arvada officer killed in the line of duty in as many years.

ARVADA, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO