Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Phony Boss Scam Reported In Larimer County
Police in Fort Collins have gotten several reports of phony company managers calling up employees and telling them to make deposits of money that are then stolen. Police are calling this con a "savvy phone scam." That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police services Facebook page. According...
Multi-family structure explosion triggers evacuations in Aurora; 3 hospitalized
Early Saturday morning at roughly 10 a.m., an explosion happened in Aurora injuring three people and leaving roughly 400 residents without shelter.
3 injured, 300 displaced after explosion at Colorado apartment complex
AURORA, Colo. — Three people were injured and at least 300 residents were displaced on Saturday after an explosion rocked a Colorado apartment complex, authorities said. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to reports of smoke at the Parkside Collective Apartments at about 9:57 a.m. MDT, KMGH-TV reported. Firefighters were searching for hazards when an explosion ripped out an exterior wall, according to The Denver Post.
kunc.org
Tensions flare over Loveland encampment ban at town hall meeting
More than 200 people packed into the Rialto Theater in Loveland last month to voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed transitional shelter site at South Railroad Avenue. The site is the latest development in the city’s efforts to enforce its camping ban passed in May. Before opening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1310kfka.com
New fire station opens in Windsor
Windsor-Severance firefighters have a new place to call home. Station 4 opened its doors at 1350 New Liberty Road in Windsor. The more than 16,000 sq. ft. facility will serve as a firehouse and state-of-the-art training center. The Greeley Tribune reports the new $7 million station, funded in part by the state, will be home to one fire engine, a water tender, and a brush truck, and the location was selected to improve response times. Since firefighters work 48-hour shifts, it also includes some comforting features like recliners, an outdoor firepit, and a gym.For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
[VIDEO] Massive elk charges vehicle in Colorado
It is officially rutting season for Colorado's elk populations, and a new video posted online shows just how aggressive bull elk can be this time of year. The video, posted by Estes Park News Inc., shows a large male charging at passing cars on highway 34 in Estes Park. From the video, it appears that cars were slowing down to see the animal, which was standing on the side of the road with a female.
Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect identified in Arvada officer’s killing
A man accused of shooting and killing an Arvada Police Officer early Sunday morning has been identified.
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
‘Suspicious’ deaths under investigation in Jeffco
Deputies were investigating the "suspicious" deaths of two people Saturday evening on Ellsworth Avenue.
1310kfka.com
Sewer improvements to close a lane on West 29th St. in Loveland
Sewer improvements will close one lane of West 29th Street in Loveland through the rest of this year. Work on 29th Street, east of Sheridan Avenue to Lake Drive began Monday. The Loveland Water and Power work to expand the life of “aging infrastructure” will also close the sidewalk in that area with pedestrians being told to cross the north side of West 29th Street at Custer Drive or North Garfield Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Denver-area police officer fatally shot during ‘large family disturbance’
ARVADA, Colo. — A Denver-area police officer was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire early Sunday as the officer attempted to calm a domestic disturbance, authorities said. According to Arvada police Chief Link Strate, Dillon Michael Vakoff was killed after he and another officer responded to a “large...
Why you should keep your lights off in Denver this week
Every night from late summer into fall, millions of birds are flying over the Rocky Mountains in search of a warmer climate, and the lights in Colorado can disorient their path.
Hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Denver under investigation
Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 that took place on Monday morning. A driver collided with a person who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at Central Park. That man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver fled.
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon in what was being investigated as a domestic-related murder-suicide, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded at 4:35 p.m. after getting a 911 call from a neighbor in the 16200 block of West Ellsworth Avenue...
Fish die-off reported in Brighton lake
The fish die-off is expected to continue impacting aquatic life and fishing conditions at the lake "in the immediate future," CPW said.
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody
An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.
Family connected to disturbance speaks after Arvada officer is killed in shooting
New details emerged on Sunday night of what happened when a beloved Arvada police officer was shot and killed while trying to defuse a domestic situation early that morning. It was 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff who died at a hospital after the overnight shooting, in spite of efforts by another officer, EMTs and medical staff to save him. "Dillon is an example about everything that is good about a police officer," said Chief Link Strate during a press conference. Vakoff was also a six-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force. All through the day Sunday, people arrived outside of Arvada...
Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard
Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times. Supply chain issues and inflation continue to impact the market. This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
Comments / 0