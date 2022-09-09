WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of Monday morning, fire officials said the Six Rivers Lightning Complex has burned 41,450 acres and is 91% contained — up from 89% on Friday. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, favorable weather conditions are expected to keep any burning occurring within the interior of the control lines to a minimum. The cooling trend has also helped firefighters as their focus remains on patrolling the perimeter of both the Ammon and Campbell fires, removing hose and equipment that is no longer needed on the fire line, chipping tree limbs and brush that was cut along the roadways, mitigating hazard trees and repairing damaged roads.

WILLOW CREEK, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO