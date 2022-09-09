Read full article on original website
California Coastal Commission approves Arcata Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements
ARCATA, Calif. — After about a dozen years of planning, the Arcata Wastewater Treatment Facility now has the green light to go forward with a rehabilitation project that will improve water quality and help plan for potential future storm events. This is after the California Coastal Commission voted on Sept. 8 to approve the project, with multiple special conditions of approval.
Six Rivers Complex: Cooling trend helping fire crews, containment up to 91%
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of Monday morning, fire officials said the Six Rivers Lightning Complex has burned 41,450 acres and is 91% contained — up from 89% on Friday. According to the Six Rivers National Forest, favorable weather conditions are expected to keep any burning occurring within the interior of the control lines to a minimum. The cooling trend has also helped firefighters as their focus remains on patrolling the perimeter of both the Ammon and Campbell fires, removing hose and equipment that is no longer needed on the fire line, chipping tree limbs and brush that was cut along the roadways, mitigating hazard trees and repairing damaged roads.
Arson suspect arrested for starting fire in Willow Creek
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A suspect was arrested on arson charges after starting one fire and attempting to start another in Willow Creek. According to Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, this incident occurred on Sunday around 7:54 p.m. at a residence on the 39,000 block of Highway 299 in Willow Creek.
'Thriving At All Ages' brings attention to suicide prevention programs
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is partnering with Take Action for Mental Health for events and training focused on suicide prevention efforts. The events will last throughout the month of September starting with the Out of the Darkness Arcata community walk on...
