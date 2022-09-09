The Countdown: Remembering life, legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

In this edition of "The Eyewitness News Countdown," we detail the life and legacy of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

After serving 70 years on the throne, she died Thursday at the age of 96.

Queen Elizabeth II endured through 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss, becoming an institution and an icon, as well as a rock of stability in a turbulent era for her country and the world.

On Thursday night, we honored her legacy with team coverage at home and overseas.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch visited NYC three times -- in the '50s, the '70s and then 12 years ago when she addressed the U.N. and visited Ground Zero.

With the queen's death come questions about what happens next, as the world has not witnessed a changeover in Britain's monarchy in 70 years. Here's what's likely to take place in the coming days

Prince Charles, the Queen's oldest son, immediately ascends to the throne as King, putting his eldest son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, first in line for the throne. Here's what we know about the British royal family's line of succession

