Richmond Police Officer shooting suspect released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man accused of shooting Richmond Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton has been released from a hospital on Saturday. 47-year-old Phillip Lee is facing an attempted murder charge. Lee was registered in the Montgomery County Jail, according to Miami County Jail records. Burton was shot Aug....
Two-vehicle accident sends four people to hospital
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Harrison Township sub-station were sent to an accident involving four people on Saturday. An investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer exited the parking lot of Salem Beverage and Market on the 3400 block of Salem Avenue at...
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
Darke County Sheriff's Office identifies woman struck by car on SR 49
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A woman who died on Thursday night while attempting to cross State Route 49 in Darke County, has been identified as 23-year-old Dylayna Swallow of Greenville. Darke County Deputies, New Madison Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Greenville TWP Rescue, and the Darke County Coroners Office were all...
Fairborn to hold 9/11 memorial ceremony
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn will hold its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on the front lawn of Wright State University’s Calamityville at 506 East Xenia Drive on Sunday at 2 p.m. The city received in March 2011 a steel beam artifact from one of the...
City of Fairborn host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to educate future generations
FAIRBORN, OH (WKEF) -- Four aircraft were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon, the Twin Towers, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago. Veterans, law enforcement officials, and citizens of the Fairborn community were all present at Wright State University Calamityville. They were all present to pay tribute and remember the lives lost on September 11th; also to educate the future generation about what freedom means in the wake of that tragedy.
Dayton to host gingerbread home building contest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest. The contest is part of Dayton's month-long Dayton Holiday Festival. “We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will...
Final West Carrollton city wide garage sale scheduled
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The final West Carrollton city-wide garage sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, rain or shine. West Carrollton residents may register their sale online at no cost at www.westcarrollton.org/city-garage-sale or by emailing alaforce@westcarrollton.org. Please provide a name, address and phone number. The...
Rachel & Friends, a local non-profit, is hosting an Open House on Sept. 24
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Rachel & Friends, a non-profit organization for adults with Developmental Disabilities is hosting an Open House on September 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Rachel & Friends is located at 1625 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton. The non-profit organization works with adults with developmental disabilities,...
"Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" is returning to Yellow Cab Tavern on Sept. 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 17 from 5-9 p.m., "Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern with 18 local breweries all sampling their trademark or chosen artisan brews. “We’re really excited to be hosting this event that celebrates our amazing local craft...
Miami Valley Veterans Museum honors veterans with troops in town
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The second annual "Troops in Town" event was held at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy this weekend. The event featured military equipment and artifacts displays, and reenactors from America's wars including Theodore Roosevelt. Larry Marple, a second grade teacher, who loves history has impersonated as Teddy Roosevelt for 14 years.
SICSA to host Tailgate Party for annual Poop Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 16, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host their Poop Show Tailgate Party, and all are welcome. This unique occasion is a fundraiser that includes a live streamed show on Facebook and YouTube, as well as a tailgate party at their location in Dayton at 8172 Washington Church Road.
Taste of Fall! How long does it last?
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- After a rainy Sunday, Monday will start off cooler and cloudy. Temps sit in the mid 50s to start this morning. We don't get much warmer this afternoon - highs will sit in the upper 60s only! Feeling like fall and showers will be possible again after dinner time tonight.
