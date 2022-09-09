Read full article on original website
Marian Kaesberg Obituary (1933 – 2022) – Madison, WI
MADISON – Marian L. Kaesberg (nee Hanneman), age 88, passed away on September 4, 2022, at her home in Madison, WI. Marian was born on October 16, 1933, in Madison, WI, to Michael and Marion Hanneman. Marian graduated from Madison Central High School in 1951. Marian met her future...
Susan Connors Obituary (2022) – Madison, WI
MADISON – Susan Reid Connors was born in Madison, WI, and lived in Madison most of her life. She is survived by her spouse, Mary Jane Connors (Haas); and their daughter, Alta Deana Connors. She is predeceased by her parents, Dr. Charlotte B. Connors and Dr. Dean M. Connors and by her brother, Dale Connors.
Robert Shields Obituary (1935 – 2022) – Richland Center, WI
BLUE RIVER – Robert L. Shields, 87, of Blue River died on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Pine Valley Community Village. He was born on January 20, 1935, in Waukegan, IL, the son of Louis F. and Vallie (Rawdon) Shields. On April 29, 1983, Bob married his soulmate Maxine...
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
COMING UP ON WHETHER I WANT ALL THAT RAIN CAUSING SOME PROBLEMS FOR SOME OF YOU TONIGHT TOLD NEWS IS KENDALL KEYES JOINING US NOW LIVE FROM OAK CREEK AND ALSO LOOKING OUT THERE. YES, I’M ON OAK CREEK PARKWAY AND WE’RE NEAR MITCHELL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT WHERE WINDS GUSTED UP TO 40 MILES PER HOUR TODAY. AND RIGHT HERE BEHIND ME, YOU CAN SEE A TREE HAS FALLEN AND IT’S COVERING JUST THE ENTIRETY OF THE ROADWAY. AND ACTUALLY, WHILE WE WERE STANDING OUT HERE, ANOTHER TREE BRANCH JUST DOWN THE ROAD ALSO FELL. WE’VE BEEN RECEIVING VIEWER PHOTOS IN CALEDONIA WHERE THE RAIN IS CAUSING BACK YARD FLOODING NEAR DOUGLAS AVENUE. CALEDONIA GOT MORE THAN SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN. AND THESE PHOTOS YOU’RE SEEING ARE FROM ABOUT 5 PM. AND THE VIEWER TELLS US IT’S GOTTEN EVEN WORSE SINCE THEN. LOOK, I KNOW YOU’VE BEEN DRIVING AROUND ALL EVENING LOOKING AT THIS WEATHER DAMAGE. HOW HAVE THE ROADS BEEN? ARE THEY SAFE FOR EVERYONE? WE HAVE BEEN KEEPING OUR EYES OUT FOR PONDING ON THE ROAD. AND WE’VE NOTICED SOME AREAS WHERE THE ROADWAYS ARE PRETTY SOAKED, BUT NOT SIGNIFICANT FLOODING QUITE YET, AT LEAST IN THE SOUTH MILWAUKEE AREA. AS ALWAYS, IT’S NEVER A BAD IDEA TO SLOW DOWN AND WATCH OUT FOR THOSE AREAS OF THE ROAD WHERE IT DIPS DOWN, BECAUSE THAT’S WHERE WE’VE BEE.
Madison senior makes Team USA baseball squad
During what has been a very busy spring, summer and fall of baseball, Bryce Eldridge, by his count, has worn nine different uniforms playing for various teams. The favorite and most significant attire the Madison High School senior says he has been able to sport during that stretch is the current outfit he wears as a member of the 18-under National Team USA baseball squad. Eldridge was chosen to the final 20-player elite roster earlier this month as a pitcher/first baseman, fulfilling a longtime goal.
3 high school sports stars of the night: Charlie Erlandson keeps Madison Memorial undefeated | High School Sports
Here’s who shined in Friday’s high school sports action:. Charlie Erlandson, Madison Memorial, football: Erlandson threw for six touchdowns and ran for one more in the Spartans’ 63-20 victory over Madison East. Ely Liu, Waunakee, girls tennis: Liu worked a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Sauk Prairie’s Emilia...
Gunfire strikes occupied business on South Side, Madison police say | Crime
Gunfire struck a business on the South Side Friday night, Madison police said. Multiple shots rang out on the 300 block of Kent Lane by Rimrock Park just before 11:45 pm, said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. The business hit by bullets was occupied at the time but no one was injured,...
