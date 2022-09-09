ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Alabama Volleyball Falls to Green Bay and Ball State Friday

MUNCIE, Ind. – Alabama volleyball fell in a pair of hard-fought contests Friday, dropping a pair of four-set losses to Green Bay and Ball State. Alabama (4-3) won a hard-fought opening set against Green Bay (4-3) and scored four unanswered to start the second and third sets but ultimately fell to the Phoenix in four sets. The Crimson Tide was in control for the majority of the first set in the second match of the day against Ball State (6-1) but a late 7-0 run from the Cardinals pushed them to a narrow win in the opener. Alabama rebounded with a four-point win in the second but Ball State posted a double-digit win in the third to take a 2-1 match lead. The tide reached the set point in the fourth, 24-23, but the Cardinals closed it out with a 4-2 run to take the frame and the match.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wearegreenbay.com

Larger building prompts downtown Green Bay bookstore to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lion’s Mouth Bookstore will be moving locations, but not too far away from its original. According to a Facebook post, the independent bookstore will be moving to 211 N. Washington Street, just two books down the street at the end of September. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

De Pere mom’s cookies are more than treats

DE PERE, Wis. — A mother in northeast Wisconsin is helping put her daughter through college with the help of cookies. Tiffany Pennington has a full-time job, but in her free time, she runs the online baking company Too Sweet Cookies & Treats out of her De Pere apartment.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Short closures of a Green Bay bridge beginning soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced short-term closures of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for preventative maintenance activities. Officials say that Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway, and Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
oregonobserver.com

St. John’s Lutheran Church welcomes Pastor Ellen Stelzle

Pastor Ellen Stelzle grew up in Green Bay, with the Lutheran Church a constant backdrop to her adolescence. As a young person, she decided to work at and attend a church camp as an extension of her worship. It was then that she knew she would pursue a ministry position.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Four Displaced in Early Morning Green Bay Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A house was seriously damaged by fire overnight on the west side of Green Bay. Firefighters responded just after 3:40 in the morning to a house in the 900 block of Mather Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the building.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
wearegreenbay.com

Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years. Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.
ALGOMA, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute road closed, PD cite reason why

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, was closed Monday and the local police explained why. According to the Grand Chute PD Facebook page, construction started Sept. 12 for a portion of N. Casaloma Dr. near the Fox Cities Stadium. A detour is in place...
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Popular Fish Creek spot up for sale

It is not melting away, but you might see somebody new scooping custard at popular stop in Fish Creek. Commercial realtor Ed Rudd recently broke the news that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard along Highway 42 in Fish Creek is up for sale. In his listing, Rudd says the owners are looking to retire after running the popular restaurant for 40 years. According to their web site, Clay and Susie Zielke bought the location from local fishing legend Stanley Anderson. What started as frozen custard shop evolved into a place to get burgers as well in 1987. Rudd’s listing reiterates that Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is just up for sale and is not closing. The listing price for the property is $5,000,000, or the equivalent of over a million scoops of frozen custard.
FISH CREEK, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI

