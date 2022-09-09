Read full article on original website
Expert: Gag order in Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud case makes sense with political case
MADISON, Wis. — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who was charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots, can no longer talk to the media about his case due to a judge’s order. The move made sense, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor John Gross, who said the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Former Pleasant Prairie village official files for injunction to block release of investigation report | Local News
John Steinbrink Jr. has filed documents seeking an injunction against the Village of Pleasant Prairie to block the release of a report by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department regarding its initial investigation into complaints made against the former public works director. The injunction request, filed Sept. 2, argues that the...
wtmj.com
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth being investigated for fund misappropriation
KENOSHA, Wis. – Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is being investigated for allegedly misappropriating funds. “The investigation centers on whether Sheriff Beth paid some Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department employees by claiming overtime when it wasn’t overtime,” an anonymous Kenosha County leader tells TMJ4 News. Milwaukee County...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine teen accused; possessing 'Ghost Glock,' other guns, marijuana
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine teenager is accused of illegally possessing firearms – including what officials described as a "Ghost Glock." The accused is Jeontae Snow – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (four counts) Receiving stolen firearm. Possession with...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Flood Warning extended for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 3:00 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal hit-and-run, man killed
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man, 59, was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night, Sept. 11 near Washington and Taylor. Police said the man had just left a friend's vehicle and made his way around to the other side to cross Washington Avenue. The friend heard the crash and then saw the man in the roadway, watching as the striking driver drove away.
Ballot curing ban: What absentee voters need to know to make sure ballot counts
Absentee ballots start going out for the general election in less than two weeks. This time, it’s going to be more important than ever for voters to double-check their ballot envelopes.
ABC7 Chicago
Wisconsin DOT exploring new barriers after fiery wrong-way I-43 crash kills 2 | Video
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving two trucks. It happened Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County, WISN reported. Police said a northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin, crossed the median and hit a southbound...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man, woman charged with murder of Wis. man during alleged drug deal
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WFRV) – First-degree murder charges have been filed in the September 5 death of Racine native, Robbie Dickerson. According to the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department, officers responded to an apartment located on Main Street around 11 p.m. in Antioch after a report of gunshots. When officers entered the apartment, they found 42-year-old Dickerson already dead.
Racine hit-and-run: 59-year-old man dead, police seeking suspect
A man is dead after a hit-and-run accident near Phillips and Washington in Racine on Sunday. The Racine Police Department responded to the scene and found a 59-year-old man dead in the street.
Milwaukee Police officer accidentally shoots another officer
The Milwaukee Police Department said one officer is hurt and another is on administrative duty after an officer accidentally shot another police officer.
Identified: Skeletal remains found in abandoned Milwaukee building
Milwaukee authorities have finally identified the skeletal remains found in an abandoned building in Milwaukee in August.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee father of 3 fatally shot in car with children
MILWAUKEE – The fiancée of a Milwaukee man shot and killed Friday night, Sept. 9 is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Len Lawson, 27, was killed near 21st and Cherry. Aaliyah McGee said her fiancé talked to her about getting married just hours before he...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Salem Lakes Village Board Sept. 12, 2022 – West of the I
The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 pm at Village Hall in Salem. Johns Disposal Bulk Item Collection Change Proposal and 2023 Rate Increase Proposal. Chris Klemko request to reduce the building permit fees for Kenosha County Fair Grounds bleachers installation.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Community Newsletter: United Way of Racine County | Faith & Community
RACINE COUNTY — For 100 years, the United Way of Racine County has been creating impact in the Racine County community, and a large part of that impact has come through the mobilization of the caring power of Racine County residents. Volunteers are, and have always been, integral to supporting United Way. There are many meaningful ways for community members to use their time and talents to impact the community through volunteering.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend motorcyclist OWI arrest; driving 86 mph in 30 mph zone
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 43-year-old West Bend motorcyclist was arrested late Thursday, Sept. 8 for allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officials say he was doing 86 miles per hour on his motorcycle where the speed limit was just 30. The West Bend man was arrested around 11 p.m. Thursday –...
wlip.com
Kenosha Reacts As News of Emergency Room Closure Sets In
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenoshans are continuing to react to Friday’s news of Froedtert South’s closure of its emergency services at the former Kenosha Hospital on Sheridan Road. In a press release hospital officials announced that emergency and inpatient services will be moving to the former St Catherine’s Hospital...
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired a gun at a man in his apartment. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says that the shots were fired following a confrontation between the two inside the residence on Market Lane in Somers shortly before 9 AM.
New details emerge at court hearing for man accused of killing parents in Highland Park
A man charged by prosecutors with stabbing and killing his parents in a Highland Park apartment has appeared in court. Investigators said when officers arrived, they saw what appeared to be blood under the door and entered the apartment.
