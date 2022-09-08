ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours

When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
wvxu.org

Springfield now has land ready for flying car and drone manufacturing

Springfield, quickly becoming a hub for flying car and drone testing, is adding another piece to its potentially lucrative portfolio-a development site. AirPark Ohio is an industrial park adjacent to the Springfield-Beckley Airport. The state hopes eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) and UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) companies use the site to build their vehicles.
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
dayton247now.com

Miami Valley Veterans Museum honors veterans with troops in town

TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The second annual "Troops in Town" event was held at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy this weekend. The event featured military equipment and artifacts displays, and reenactors from America's wars including Theodore Roosevelt. Larry Marple, a second grade teacher, who loves history has impersonated as Teddy Roosevelt for 14 years.
dayton.com

Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year

The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
dayton247now.com

Dayton to host gingerbread home building contest

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest. The contest is part of Dayton's month-long Dayton Holiday Festival. “We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will...
dayton247now.com

City of Fairborn host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to educate future generations

FAIRBORN, OH (WKEF) -- Four aircraft were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon, the Twin Towers, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago. Veterans, law enforcement officials, and citizens of the Fairborn community were all present at Wright State University Calamityville. They were all present to pay tribute and remember the lives lost on September 11th; also to educate the future generation about what freedom means in the wake of that tragedy.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
wosu.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
roadtirement.com

A lovely site for a picnic

On our trip the other day to visit family in Ohio we were looking for covered bridges. In Greene County (east of Dayton) we came across this lovely pull off and saw a large information sign. That was our cue to stop. The signage explained that this was one of...
WDTN

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
dayton247now.com

Rachel & Friends, a local non-profit, is hosting an Open House on Sept. 24

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Rachel & Friends, a non-profit organization for adults with Developmental Disabilities is hosting an Open House on September 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Rachel & Friends is located at 1625 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton. The non-profit organization works with adults with developmental disabilities,...
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
