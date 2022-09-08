Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel Maven
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Underground Railroad Museum and Tours in Springboro, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Springboro, OH
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Grist Provisions announces dinner menu, hours
When Centerville chefs Casey and Patrick Van Voorhis relocated their restaurant and specialty pasta shop Grist Provisions from the edge of the Oregon District to 46 W. Fifth St. downtown in early 2021 the idea was to expand their business. The husband and wife dream team that has consistently delivered...
Springfield festival celebrates black-owned businesses
Local black-owned businesses set up, along with entertainment and performers throughout the day, with the goal to keep the money spent today in the community.
wvxu.org
Springfield now has land ready for flying car and drone manufacturing
Springfield, quickly becoming a hub for flying car and drone testing, is adding another piece to its potentially lucrative portfolio-a development site. AirPark Ohio is an industrial park adjacent to the Springfield-Beckley Airport. The state hopes eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) and UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) companies use the site to build their vehicles.
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.
dayton247now.com
"Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" is returning to Yellow Cab Tavern on Sept. 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 17 from 5-9 p.m., "Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern with 18 local breweries all sampling their trademark or chosen artisan brews. “We’re really excited to be hosting this event that celebrates our amazing local craft...
dayton247now.com
Miami Valley Veterans Museum honors veterans with troops in town
TROY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The second annual "Troops in Town" event was held at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy this weekend. The event featured military equipment and artifacts displays, and reenactors from America's wars including Theodore Roosevelt. Larry Marple, a second grade teacher, who loves history has impersonated as Teddy Roosevelt for 14 years.
dayton.com
Beavercreek’s Popcorn Festival returns for its 34th year
The city of Beavercreek welcomed thousands of festival-goers this weekend for the return of the 34th annual Popcorn Festival. This year’s festival hosted more than 250 vendors and attendance is expected to top out at nearly 40,000, according to event volunteer Nancy Hadley. The Popcorn Festival began in the...
dayton247now.com
Dayton to host gingerbread home building contest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest. The contest is part of Dayton's month-long Dayton Holiday Festival. “We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will...
dayton247now.com
City of Fairborn host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to educate future generations
FAIRBORN, OH (WKEF) -- Four aircraft were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the Pentagon, the Twin Towers, and a field in Pennsylvania 21 years ago. Veterans, law enforcement officials, and citizens of the Fairborn community were all present at Wright State University Calamityville. They were all present to pay tribute and remember the lives lost on September 11th; also to educate the future generation about what freedom means in the wake of that tragedy.
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
roadtirement.com
A lovely site for a picnic
On our trip the other day to visit family in Ohio we were looking for covered bridges. In Greene County (east of Dayton) we came across this lovely pull off and saw a large information sign. That was our cue to stop. The signage explained that this was one of...
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case. To […]
dayton247now.com
Rachel & Friends, a local non-profit, is hosting an Open House on Sept. 24
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Rachel & Friends, a non-profit organization for adults with Developmental Disabilities is hosting an Open House on September 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Rachel & Friends is located at 1625 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton. The non-profit organization works with adults with developmental disabilities,...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
