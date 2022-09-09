Read full article on original website
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
papreplive.com
Cougars blank WC East in weather-shortened contest
WEST GOSHEN >> High School girls soccer games usually lasts 40 minutes, sometimes longer. But, on Monday evening, it took a little less for Downingtown East to come away with a 2-0 victory over West Chester East in a Ches-Mont League National Division contest that was called almost midway through the second half due to lightning in the area.
papreplive.com
Local Roundup: Kennett tops Oxford at Hartefeld
The Kennett boys’ golf team topped Oxford 214-236 on Monday at Hartefeld National Golf Club. Griffin Gaughan carded a 38 to capture medalist honors for the Blue Demons. Ben Fields paced Oxford with a 40. Kennett is now 4-1 in the Ches-Mont American (9-1 overall) and is tied for second place with West Chester Rustin, behind 5-1 Unionville.
papreplive.com
Strong serving lifts Pope John Paul II girls volleyball over Methacton in battle of undefeateds
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> Pope John Paul II has been a giant, but on the road at Methacton, it was a clash of the titans. Both girls volleyball squads entered Monday’s PAC crossover matchup with undefeated records and plenty of momentum roughly midway through September. In a massive tilt between the two, the Golden Panthers took it in straight sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-16).
papreplive.com
Upper Dublin’s defense stays strong in win over Hatboro-Horsham
HORSHAM >> Upper Dublin’s defense has been phenomenal this season. Entering Monday’s game against Hatboro-Horsham, the Cardinals posted shutouts in four of their five games. Make it five out of six. Upper Dublin scored early and kept the Hatters off the board to pick up a 1-0 Suburban...
papreplive.com
Fisher’s healing touch allows Upper Perkiomen to top Owen J. Roberts in PAC final rematch
RED HILL >> The scars – both figurative and literal – were fully on display. How else to describe what the Upper Perkiomen girls soccer team was left with after their meetings with Owen J. Roberts in 2021? First was the 5-0 regular season trouncing on Sept. 30, then the gutting 3-0 defeat in the Pioneer Athletic Conference championship game on Oct. 21.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Sept. 10): Boyertown field hockey falls to Manheim on OT
Boyertown field hockey forced an overtime with Manheim, but the latter took a 2-1 win on Saturday. Trailing 1-0, Peyton Shellaway scored the equalizer right before halftime. Sarah Yoder made 11 saves including one on a penalty stroke with under three minutes left in the game. Methacton 5, North Penn...
papreplive.com
Running game powers Coatesville past Central Dauphin
CALN >> Coatesville’s passing game was struggling, so they turned to the ground game and it proved to be a wise decision. The Red Raiders had two 100-yard rushers as they fought off Central Dauphin, 33-28, at Coatesville Memorial Stadium on Friday. “In the last 10 years, these are...
papreplive.com
Daily Local News local roundup (Sept. 11): Great Valley boys’ soccer team edges Conestoga Valley
The Great Valley High School boys’ soccer team defeated Conestoga Valley, 1-0, Saturday. The Patriots (4-1) scored five minutes into the game when Liam Hutchinson tapped in a rebound after Ethan Pfau’s powerful shot. Seth Turner earned the shutout in goal with the help of strong defensive work from Miles Duvall, Dante Stefanelli, Justin Litzki and Davis Riley.
papreplive.com
Chesco runners make their mark in deep field at 4th annual Unionville 2 Mile Bash
East Marlborough >> The 4th annual Unionville 2 Mile Bash held Saturday morning at Unionville High School, featured a deep field of more than 40 high schools and 1,500 registered high school cross country runners. Avon Grove junior Connor Britton, who won the boys’ junior race, said, “I like this...
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Roundup: Pottstown snaps 17-game losing streak, Perkiomen Valley reaches 3-0
Joel Mundo made a world of difference. The senior running back’s 30-yard touchdown run was the decisive moment in Pottstown’s 20-14 victory over Harriton Friday night that ended the Trojans’ 17-game losing streak. Pottstown’s last win prior to Friday came in an 8-7 overtime win against Upper...
papreplive.com
Pope John Paul II picks apart Berks Catholic in 49-28 win
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> Pope John Paul II picked apart the Berks Catholic defense with short passes. play after play early in Saturday afternoon’s non-league contest. That and a solid performance by the. offensive line and running backs led to a 21-point lead seconds into the second quarter. And though...
papreplive.com
Norristown stands tall at goal-line for 20-13 win over Pottsgrove
Norristown head coach Joe Milligan had to calm his team down in the final seconds. But it was hard to fault the Eagles for their desire to celebrate. It took nine long weeks for Norristown to celebrate its first victory last season. They were on the doorstep of their first win of 2022 just three weeks in.
Kait 8
1 injured in train vs. vehicle crash
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a crash between a car and a train that left one person hurt. The collision happened at the Main Street railroad crossing, according to Captain Brent McCain of the Paragould Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person in...
WAFB.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying driver in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the driver in a burglary investigation in Dudley. A $5000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for or participating in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or prior to May 12.
kttn.com
Missouri meth dealer with felony record sentenced to 20 years in prison
A Missouri man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for firearm and methamphetamine-trafficking offenses. After receiving information that David A. Rodgers, 41, of Sikeston, was distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, law enforcement officials obtained and executed a search warrant at his Sikeston home in August 2020. They found a safe in Rodgers’ bedroom that contained over 800 grams of methamphetamine, several semi-automatic pistols, and approximately $6,000 in cash.
KTLO
Cop turned crook back in custody
A man who enforced the law for 16 years before he started breaking it is back in jail after being declared a fugitive based on violations of the terms and conditions of his parole. Fifty-four-year-old Jimmy Leon Bohannon was jailed just before 3 a.m. Sunday and is an inmate in...
kbsi23.com
Scott County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding wanted man
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance finding a wanted man from the Sikeston area. William Ralph, 38, is wanted on several charges through Scott County and other agencies and states. Anyone aware of his location is asked to contact...
