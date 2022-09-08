'It’s Pure Unadulterated Racism,' Says Mother After Black Student-Athletes Heckled With Monkey Noises During Volleyball Game

Read full article on original website
Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire ironhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston socialite giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
URBE Elevates Mexican Street FoodBetsy DensonHouston, TX
thepostnewspaper.net
Clear Brook had the honor of being the area’s first high school football team to host Homecoming
Clear Brook had the honor of being the area’s first high school football team to host Homecoming when the Wolverines hosted Pasadena Memorial on Friday night. Brook was looking for its first win of the 2022 regular season after opening with losses to Dobie and Baytown Lee. Locally owned...
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
nypressnews.com
Houston mom caught targeting 12-year-old player following tackle of her son
HOUSTON — A Youth Football and Cheerleading Federation parent is in hot water, accused of chasing after a 12-year-old during a little league football game this past weekend and threatening to slap the child. Witnesses say the woman was upset the 12-year-old tackled her child. The 12-year-old’s mother filed...
KENS 5
Group of cyclists wearing little to no clothes takes to the streets of Houston with a message
HOUSTON — Cyclists were out in Houston Saturday night in an effort to bring attention to cyclist safety in the city, and they did so in a peculiar way. It was a spectacle on busy streets a group of cyclists pedaled through for the 12th annual "World Naked Bike Ride Houston." The name says it all, cyclists rode either nude or nearly nude through the streets of Houston.
houstononthecheap.com
Things to do with grandparents in Houston – 10 fun activities near you for seniors & kids!
National Grandparents Day, is celebrated on the 2nd Sunday of September. It is a day to show how much you love and appreciate your grandparents. It’s also a great day to for grandkids to spend time with their grandparents, or even just with an older person they feel a close bond with, and let them know they care.
KTRE
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
Dana Holgorsen gave important advice to Houston fans ahead of Texas Tech game
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen spent eight years in Lubbock as a member of the Texas Tech coaching staff. Needless to say, he knows a little bit about their traditions and what his players can expect come Saturday afternoon. One such tradition is the tortilla toss. Started in 1992 after...
Click2Houston.com
Comedian Mo Amer treats Alief ISD families with shopping spree after many of them lost everything in apartment fire
HOUSTON – It’s almost been a month since a fire destroyed several units at the Sedona Square Apartment on Court Glen Drive in Southwest Houston. A well-known comedian who is now making it big in Hollywood stepped up to help families who were affected and treated them to a shopping spree!
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
iheart.com
Teen Defends Family With Shotgun Killing 2 Intruders Breaking Into Home
A Texas teenager armed with a shotgun fought off three men who tried to break into his family's home on Friday (September 9) night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that three armed men wearing masks tried to force their way into the house. An adult female, two 17-year-old males, and a 12-year-old boy were home at the time.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
momcollective.com
Houston Area Farmers Markets Guide
Houston Area Farmers Markets are some of my favorite places in the city. They are filled with folks living their dream and doing what they love; from micro green growers to gluten free bakers, pig farmers to salsa makers. Each Houston area farmers market is its own potpourri of culture, small businesses, local farmers, area importers, chefs, and artisans. Together they carry on a Houston tradition as old as the city itself.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month
Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Honored to have been chosen as Business of the Month by Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. Thank you to all of our customers, family and friends for your support.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Click2Houston.com
Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!
Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Resident near Houston claims $1 million Powerball Texas Lottery ticket prize
It's a great day to claim a seven-figure win from the Texas Lottery don't you think?
