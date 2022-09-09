Read full article on original website
Sobriero lifts St. Peter’s Prep past North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Sophomore Matt Sobriero scored his first two career varsity goals and added an assist to lead St. Peter’s Prep to a 4-2 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Jon Dereka had a goal and an assist for St. Peter’s Prep (3-0), which also got a goal from Jaiden Reid.
Holy Cross Prep defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Baran scored four goals to lead Holy Cross Prep past Northern Burlington 7-0 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (3-0) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before pulling away with five goals in the second half. Jessica Wojnar netted two goals while Ava Mostellar had three assists. Samantha Skwarek recorded...
Union defeats Johnson - Girls soccer recap
Rachel Baez had a goal and an assist as Union defeated Johnson 5-0 in Union. Union (1-1) took control early as it led 4-0 at halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Valery Silvera, Onyeka Moneme, Maya Filian, and Isabella Runa also netted a score. Johnson fell...
Union Catholic rallies to defeat Roselle - Boys soccer recap
Erick Fraga, Ennis Troupe and Anthony Estevez provided the goals as Union Catholic rallied to win at home, 3-2, over Roselle. Union Catholic (1-2) and Roselle (0-2) played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Victor Fajardo and Preston Minniti each dished an assist for Union Catholic, which outshot Roselle by...
Jack Niles scores late to win it for Columbia over Irvington - Boys soccer recap
Jack Niles’s goal in the 76th minute gave Columbia a 1-0 victory against Irvington in Maplewood. Walter Tajeda finished with 16 saves for Irvington (1-1) while Columbia’s Sumner Verdun made six. Columbia improved to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
No. 11 Hunterdon Central over North Hunterdon - boys soccer recap
Senior Jonathan Schess and classmate Colin Adams each scored a goal as Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated North Hunterdon, 2-1 in Annadale. Hunterdon Central (2-1) bounced back from a 2-0 loss to No. 2 Pingry. North Hunterdon (1-2) received a goal from Logan Priesler. The...
Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Girls soccer recap
Danielle Joyner led with a goal and two assists while Marissa Almazi added a goal and an assist as Wayne Valley won on the road, 5-0, over Fair Lawn. Megan Jozak, Maria Funicello and Gabby Hammer each knocked in a goal for Wayne Valley (1-1), which led 2-0 at halftime.
Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap
Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap
Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Girls soccer recap
Lucy Graceffo scored both goals in Ramsey’s 2-0 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Lilly Dinning made five saves to earn the shutout for Ramsey (3-0). Pascack Hills falls to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Late goals lift Morristown over Sparta - Field hockey recap
Jill Cain, Amanda Ramirez and Gabby Neely scored as Morristown won at home, 3-2, over Sparta. Morristown (2-0) played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint but scored two goals in the final period to seal the win. Sophia Candeloro and Ella Kenny found the net for Sparta...
Cinnaminson edges Burlington Township - Boys soccer recap
Owen Digney converted a pass from Noah Huber in the second half as Cinnaminson won on the road, 2-1, over Burlington Township. Joshua Pereira scored with an assist from Christian Palmer in the first half to give Cinnaminson (3-0) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Cinnaminson outshot Burlington Township (0-3) by...
No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap
Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap
Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
Nick DiNapoli leads Shore past Asbury Park - Boys soccer recap
Nick DiNapoli had two first-half goals to lead Shore past Asbury Park 5-0 in West Long Branch. Shore (2-1) jumped ahead 3-0 in the first half before Cooper Attaway and Tyler Jackson accounted for its second-half scores. Santino Scarponi also scored a goal. Shore finished with 15 shots on goal.
Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap
Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
Tenafly over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap
Esteban Velasco scored a hat trick to lead Tenafly to a 3-1 win over Cliffside Park at the John B. Geissinger Field in Tenafly. It was the second straight hat trick for Velasco, who had three goals in an opening 11-0 rout of Teaneck. Tenafly (2-0) received eight saves from...
