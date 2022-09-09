ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Union defeats Johnson - Girls soccer recap

Rachel Baez had a goal and an assist as Union defeated Johnson 5-0 in Union. Union (1-1) took control early as it led 4-0 at halftime before tacking on another goal in the second half. Valery Silvera, Onyeka Moneme, Maya Filian, and Isabella Runa also netted a score. Johnson fell...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Union Catholic rallies to defeat Roselle - Boys soccer recap

Erick Fraga, Ennis Troupe and Anthony Estevez provided the goals as Union Catholic rallied to win at home, 3-2, over Roselle. Union Catholic (1-2) and Roselle (0-2) played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Victor Fajardo and Preston Minniti each dished an assist for Union Catholic, which outshot Roselle by...
ROSELLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
Warren, NJ
Sports
City
Warren, NJ
State
Washington State
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Fair Lawn - Girls soccer recap

Danielle Joyner led with a goal and two assists while Marissa Almazi added a goal and an assist as Wayne Valley won on the road, 5-0, over Fair Lawn. Megan Jozak, Maria Funicello and Gabby Hammer each knocked in a goal for Wayne Valley (1-1), which led 2-0 at halftime.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Rahway over New Providence - Boys soccer recap

Angelo Giuliano’s first half goal proved to be the difference as Rahway defeated New Providence, 1-0, in New Providence. Cesar Cabral assisted on the goal for Rahway (2-1) and Dominic Cunha had 10 saves to earn the shutout. Steven Parker made 10 saves for New Providence (0-2). The N.J....
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer
NJ.com

Madison over Shore - Girls soccer recap

Anna Gominiak scored in the 38th minute to lead Madison to a 1-0 win over Shore in Madison. Ellison Errington earned the assist for Madison, now 2-0. Riley Holland made six saves for the winners. Madison had 12 shots on goal, compared to six for Shore. Shore, which fell to...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi Immaculate defeats Garfield - Girls soccer recap

Jacqueline Karcic recorded two first-half goals and an assist to lead Lodi Immaculate past Garfield 4-0 in Lodi. Lodi Immaculate (2-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half before tacking on another goal in the second. Julie Kedersha and Piper Portacio also had a goal. Garfield fell...
LODI, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Vernon in OT - Boys soccer recap

Despite two goals from Vernon’s Zack Mountain, Boonton came out on top 3-2 in overtime in Vernon. The two teams traded goals in the first and second half before Boonton (1-1) netted the deciding score in the extra period. Tyler Jones recorded two assists for Vernon while Owen Lally...
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ramsey over Pascack Hills - Girls soccer recap

Lucy Graceffo scored both goals in Ramsey’s 2-0 victory over Pascack Hills in Ramsey. Lilly Dinning made five saves to earn the shutout for Ramsey (3-0). Pascack Hills falls to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
RAMSEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No, 6 West Orange over Cedar Grove - Boys soccer recap

Junior Arthur Rosu scored twice to lead West Orange, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over Cedar Grove in West Orange. The winners received single goals from Edwin Arreaza, Jack Dvorin, Atticus LaFargue, Lucas Andrada and Dedronte Haughton. Goalie Justin Scavalla made three saves for...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Haddonfield - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager and Malia Acevedo scored goals and West Deptford earned a thrilling 2-1 win over rival Haddonfield in double overtime in West Deptford. Remi Wicken and Kady Soper collected assists and Ryann Iannotti made seven saves to help West Deptford improve to 2-1. Maeve Kirwan scored for Haddonfield, which...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Township over Wall - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Santos scored twice while Tim Bertscha added another as Freehold Township rallied to win at home, 3-1, over Wall. Victor Torres dished two assists while Michael Gorman chipped in one for Freehold Township (2-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime. Luke Bigley converted a pass from Colin Roarty for Wall...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Orange over North Star Academy - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Morocho, Corey Yorke and Woodston Orisca provided the goals as Orange won on the road, 3-0, over North Star Academy. Kelvin Montuano received the shutout with five saves for Orange (2-0), which led 1-0 at halftime. North Star Academy is now 0-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Tenafly over Cliffside Park - Boys basketball recap

Esteban Velasco scored a hat trick to lead Tenafly to a 3-1 win over Cliffside Park at the John B. Geissinger Field in Tenafly. It was the second straight hat trick for Velasco, who had three goals in an opening 11-0 rout of Teaneck. Tenafly (2-0) received eight saves from...
TENAFLY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
120K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy