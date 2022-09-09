Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian forces retreat as Ukraine takes key towns
Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns, as a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack makes further gains. Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry then said its troops have retreated from nearby Izyum to allow them "to regroup". The...
BBC
WATCH: Russian tanks abandoned on retaken Ukrainian territory
Video appears to show abandoned Russian tanks and military equipment that have been seized by Ukrainian troops. Ukraine's military says its forces have retaken miles of territory from Russia, making its first significant gain in months. The towns of Izyum and Kupiansk, both key hubs for the supply of Russian forces in Donbas, were taken on Saturday. A Ukrainian counterattack in Kherson in the south continues.
BBC
Ukraine war: What will Russia's losses mean for Putin?
You can normally expect Russian state TV's flagship weekly news programme to trumpet Kremlin successes. But Sunday's edition opened with a rare admission. "On the frontlines of the special operation [in Ukraine], this has been the toughest week so far," declared sombre-looking anchor Dmitry Kiselev. "It was particularly tough along...
BBC
Li Yifeng: China arrests star who played Mao for soliciting prostitutes
One of China's biggest stars, actor Li Yifeng, has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly soliciting prostitutes. State media said Li, 35, had recently been detained and charged by police in Beijing and had confessed his guilt. The actor, who played Communist leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 film, has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
BBC
Ukraine war: Shock and joy in newly liberated villages
Natalia's face lights up as she recalls the moment of her liberation - when the hated occupiers were forced from her village, Novovoznesenske, in the southern region of Kherson. She farmed there in peace and quiet until the Russians arrived on 29 March. What they did not destroy, they stole,...
BBC
Ukraine war: We've retaken 6,000 sq km from Russia, says Zelensky
Ukrainian forces have seized even more territory from Russia as they continue their counter-offensive, the country's president has said. Volodymyr Zelensky said troops have now retaken more than 6,000 sq km (2,317 sq miles) from Russian control in September, in the east and the south. The BBC cannot verify these...
BBC
Ukrainian military make further gains in counter-attack
The Ukrainian military is making further gains in its counter-offensive against Russia. As a result Russian forces have withdrawn from key eastern towns. Ukrainian officials said troops entered Kupiansk, a vital eastern supply hub for Russian forces, on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Kharkiv offensive: Ukrainian army says it has tripled retaken area
Ukraine's military says its forces have retaken over 3,000 sq km (1,158 sq miles) during a rapid counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine. The remarkable advance, if confirmed, means Kyiv's forces have tripled their stated gains in little over 48 hours. President Zelensky put the figure at 1,000 sq km on Thursday...
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
What the papers say – September 13
The papers again cover the nation’s response to the Queen’s death, with many featuring scenes from the Princes’ Vigil in Edinburgh.The Sun, the i, Metro and Daily Mail focus on King Charles and his “vigil” over his mother’s coffin with his siblings at St Giles’ Cathedral.On tomorrow's front page: Sombre King Charles keeps vigil at his mother's coffin - her crown pictured poignantly above his head pic.twitter.com/UzjxxDTWXg— The Sun (@TheSun) September 12, 2022The i: Vigil for a mother #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UpH2OnVDjN— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) September 12, 2022Tomorrow's paper today 📰THE KING'S VIGIL#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sGFZ3JYE2S— Metro (@MetroUK) September 12, 2022Tuesday’s...
U.K.・
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
U.K.・
Comments / 0