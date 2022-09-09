Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Li Yifeng: China arrests star who played Mao for soliciting prostitutes
One of China's biggest stars, actor Li Yifeng, has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly soliciting prostitutes. State media said Li, 35, had recently been detained and charged by police in Beijing and had confessed his guilt. The actor, who played Communist leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 film, has...
BBC
Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC
Australian man killed by kangaroo he kept as pet, police say
An Australian man has died after being attacked by a kangaroo he had been keeping as a pet, police say. A relative found the 77-year-old man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, about 400km (250 miles) south of Perth. When paramedics arrived at the rural property,...
BBC
King Charles III and Queen Consort to visit Northern Ireland
King Charles III will make his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, as part of a tour of the UK. He will meet Stormont's party leaders and receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the assembly. Camilla, the Queen Consort, will accompany him, and PM...
IN THIS ARTICLE
King Charles III heads to Northern Ireland as thousands view Queen’s coffin overnight in Edinburgh – latest updates
Mourners queued for hours to pay their respects in the Scottish capital, as the King prepares to receive official message of condolence in Belfast
Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
The numbers of climate sceptics are dwindling. But they remain a noisy and at times powerful minority that continues to have political influence. This group is unmoved by the near-universal agreement among scientists on the reality and impact of climate change. Past research into climate change scepticism has focused on sociodemographics. It has found people are more likely to express scepticism if they are older, male, highly value individualistic beliefs and don’t value the environment. These characteristics are generally entrenched. It means this information, while interesting, may be of little use when trying to increase public support for climate action. Our latest...
BBC
Thousands queue to see Queen lying at rest
About 20,000 people have been waiting in a mile-long queue for several hours to enter St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen's coffin lies at rest. Ex-servicemen and women, families and new friends are among those who have travelled across the country to pay their respects. The Queen's four...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Liz Truss and Joe Biden: The big issue that could derail UK/US relations
Many foreign policy challenges facing the UK's new prime minister will find the White House in lockstep. But there's one issue much closer to home where they are a gulf apart. Ask most Americans - including most in Washington - what they think of Liz Truss and you will probably get a blank stare in return.
BBC
Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea. The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard. An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
BBC
Kim Lenaghan: Radio Ulster presenter dies aged 61
The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Kim Lenaghan has died aged 61. The broadcaster had worked for BBC Northern Ireland for 25 years and most recently presented her own show on weekend mornings. The interim director of BBC Northern Ireland, Adam Smyth, said staff were "shocked and saddened" by the "death...
BBC
Mid Antrim 150: Race day cancelled after oil, nails and glass 'deliberately' left on track
The Mid Antrim 150 race day, scheduled to take place on Saturday, has been cancelled after oil, glass and nails were "deliberately" deposited on parts of the Clough circuit overnight. A brief statement issued by the organising club read: "Sadly due to circumstances beyond our control race day of Mid...
Comments / 0