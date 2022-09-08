Read full article on original website
Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility
On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
High rip current risk continues today at all area beaches
Long period swell keeps ocean unsafe for swimming. HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Long period swells continue to bring powerful rip currents and large breaking waves to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”
On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr. of Nags Head, September 9
On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
Swells from past Hurricane Earl keep ocean unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from past Hurricane Earl continue to bring powerful rip currents and dangerous shorebreak to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
Dare County Radio Control Flyers open house on September 24
Interested in radio control model aircraft? You too can learn to fly one!. On Saturday, September 24th, members of the Dare County Radio Control Flyers will be holding an open house at our flying field in Manns Harbor from 10AM to 4PM. We invite anyone with an interest in radio control flight to visit with us and learn more about the world of model aviation.
Overwash, house moving, and rip currents along beach in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The above video is about long-term beach erosion along North Carolina's Outer Banks. Visitors are urged to avoid part of the beach along the Outer Banks this weekend. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said ocean conditions are leading to overwash and rough...
Outer Banks Forum Concert Series opens with Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Sept. 17
Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. David E. Oaksmith Auditorium at First Flight High School. Outer Banks Forum Concert Series | “Presented in Conjunction with The Bryan Cultural Series”. For tickets visit www.outerbanksforum.org. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading regional symphony orchestras, the Virginia Symphony has enriched the...
Celebration of life for Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci
Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci, 86, of Southern Shores, passed into the next life on June 19, 2022. Susan was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Hassell, North Carolina (an eastern NC town with a population of less than 200). Daughter of Ernest Edmondson and Ella Moore Davenport, Susan was raised as an only child on her family’s farm. Growing up, she was fond of reading, tap dancing and playing piano. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly after graduation, Susan fell in love with and married Lt. Col. Allen LeRoy Frucci, USMC. Together, they had three children, Greg, Maria and Steven, and spent their early adult lives moving around the United States (and briefly to Japan) for Al’s military service. Susan and her family spent many summers on Ocracoke Island, where she indulged in some of her favorite activities – socializing, reading, playing bridge and going to the beach.
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University
Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
Facing murder charge, Shayne Michael Perry found guilty of earlier assault
Shayne Michael Perry, the man charged with the Aug. 14, 2022, murder of William Jeffrey Bowlin, was found guilty on Sept. 8 in Dare District Court of a January 2022 assault against Bowlin’s daughter Olivia. According to case documents, Perry, 30 struck Olivia Bowlin above her left eye, causing...
