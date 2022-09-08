ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

High rip current risk continues today at all area beaches

​Long period swell keeps ocean unsafe for swimming. HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Long period swells continue to bring powerful rip currents and large breaking waves to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”

On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr. of Nags Head, September 9

On September 9, 2022, Ernest (Rick) F. Kerber, Jr., 76, of Nags Head, NC, passed away comfortably at his home with a full moon glowing over the Roanoke Sound. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Teresa; his loving, thoughtful, and compassionate daughter Jessica Kerber Morgan (Clay) of Kill Devil Hills, NC; the joys of his later life, Maddie and Kate Morgan (granddaughters); Shirley Ann Duboff (sister) and Pamela Ruth Palazzi (niece) of Southern Shores, NC; nephew Warren Sondervan (Marie) of Penhook, VA; beloved extended family and very dear friends. He was preceded in death by Ruth and Ernest Kerber (parents) and sisters Linda Ruth Palazzi and Barbara Lois Sondervan.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

​Swells from past Hurricane Earl keep ocean unsafe for swimming

HIGH rip current risk at all area beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke. Swells from past Hurricane Earl continue to bring powerful rip currents and dangerous shorebreak to the surf zone from Duck to Ocracoke. Ocean conditions remain unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
OCRACOKE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare County Radio Control Flyers open house on September 24

Interested in radio control model aircraft? You too can learn to fly one!. On Saturday, September 24th, members of the Dare County Radio Control Flyers will be holding an open house at our flying field in Manns Harbor from 10AM to 4PM. We invite anyone with an interest in radio control flight to visit with us and learn more about the world of model aviation.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Celebration of life for Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci

Dr. Susan “Suzy” Edmondson Frucci, 86, of Southern Shores, passed into the next life on June 19, 2022. Susan was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Hassell, North Carolina (an eastern NC town with a population of less than 200). Daughter of Ernest Edmondson and Ella Moore Davenport, Susan was raised as an only child on her family’s farm. Growing up, she was fond of reading, tap dancing and playing piano. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in education. Shortly after graduation, Susan fell in love with and married Lt. Col. Allen LeRoy Frucci, USMC. Together, they had three children, Greg, Maria and Steven, and spent their early adult lives moving around the United States (and briefly to Japan) for Al’s military service. Susan and her family spent many summers on Ocracoke Island, where she indulged in some of her favorite activities – socializing, reading, playing bridge and going to the beach.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
MANTEO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University

Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
MANTEO, NC

