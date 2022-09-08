Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Comments On Her Future Outside Of Wrestling
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE at a Monday Night RAW TV taping back in May due to creative differences. They were later indefinitely suspended. Both Banks and Naomi have made several public appearances since the walkout. It’s been reported that WWE has reached an agreement with Banks...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show
While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
ewrestlingnews.com
Swerve Strickland’s Interview With Kenny Omega Postponed Due To ‘Unfortunate Circumstances’
Swerve Strickland took to Twitter today to announce that his scheduled interview with Kenny Omega on the Swerve City Podcast has been postponed. The reason being given for the postponement is due to ‘unfortunate circumstances.’ Swerve wrote,. “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s latest weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:. Marina Shafir & Nyle Rose vs. JC Storm & Joelle Clift. Julia Hart vs. Tiara James. Dante Martin & Matt Sydal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP
Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters. She said,. “You always want to create characters to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dani Luna Says Her WWE NXT UK Release Was Done On “Very Nice Terms”
During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” podcast, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Dani Luna commented on her recent departure from the company being done on “very nice terms,” whether she was blindsided by the news of NXT Europe coming in 2023, and more.
