Bridgeport, CT

VIDEOS: WWE & AEW Wrestlers Walk The Runway At Fashion Show

While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. During a celebrity fashion show on Saturday night in Pittsburgh, PA, several AEW and WWE stars walked the runway wearing David Alan Clothing. Some of the names who...
Sasha Banks Discusses Creating Characters, Owning Her Own IP

Sasha Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado, is no stranger to playing characters, whether that is in WWE or Hollywood. Banks has played Koska Reeves on ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian.’. While speaking on Ahch-To Radio, Banks talked about creating different characters. She said,. “You always want to create characters to...
WWE
Dani Luna Says Her WWE NXT UK Release Was Done On “Very Nice Terms”

During a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” podcast, former WWE NXT UK Superstar Dani Luna commented on her recent departure from the company being done on “very nice terms,” whether she was blindsided by the news of NXT Europe coming in 2023, and more.
WWE

