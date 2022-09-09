ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde police respond to shooting near site of Robb Elementary School

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuwCf_0hnsF6wT00

Uvalde police say they have responded to a gang-related shooting with two injured juvenile victims at a park near Robb Elementary School.

Authorities say that two people were shot at the Texas City’s Memorial Park , which is a short distance from the school where a gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers in May.

Police say they are looking for a juvenile suspect, and although they have a name they have not released it publicly.

Both victims were airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio.

“Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims,” the police department stated on Facebook.

The latest crime scene is less than two miles from the elementary school and was where a makeshift memorial appeared in the days after the shooting.

Students will never return to Robb Elementary as the school is set to be demolished. Survivors of the violence will instead be placed ins schools across the Uvalde school district.

Texas DPS stated on Twitter that they would be working with the city’s law enforcement to investigate the incident, which they suggested was gang-related.

“We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang-related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates,” TDPS tweeted.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

New bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New bodycam video has been released to CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. "He's in the classroom," an officer can be heard saying. "We gotta get in there, he just keeps shooting."Students can also be seen getting pulled out of a classroom, going through a broken window. This footage was obtained based on a public records request for it, made a few months ago.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

2 injured after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park, 4 suspects in custody

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four suspects are in custody after a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday.According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who is working with Uvalde PD, the shooting is suspected to be gang related.Uvalde police said there are two juveniles being treated at San Antonio hospitals and their conditions are unknown.Governor Greg Abbott released a statement, saying gang violence has no place in Texas. "I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening," Abbott said. "I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the...
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#The Elementary School#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Sheriff S Office
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

5 DPS officers under investigation for response in Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Five DPS officers have been referred to the Office of Inspector General for a formal investigation surrounding their response at Robb Elementary School on May 24.DPS told CBS 11 that two of those five officers have been suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation. The formation of an internal committee to review the department's response began in July.DPS has also released an internal letter, that was sent by DPS Director Steven McCraw to employees in July. McCraw has called the response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School an 'abject failure.' "Every agency that responded that day...
UVALDE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Gang Shooting In Uvalde

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the gang shooting in Uvalde and manhunt for the suspects:. “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members. After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde. Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”
UVALDE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood

Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave

Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

839K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy