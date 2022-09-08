Read full article on original website
BROCK BOESER REFLECTS ON DEATH OF HIS FATHER
Vancouver Canucks' star forward Brock Boeser had a rough year off the ice last season. His father, Duke Boeser, passed away on May 27 following years and years of unfortunate events and medical diagnoses. For Duke, the list of medical concerns was extensive. Duke was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2010....
Basketball Hall of Fame set to welcome 13 new enshrinees
George Karl lost 19 of his first 21 games as an NBA coach. Tim Hardaway spent hours dribbling alone in an unfinished basement when it was too cold to go outside in his native Chicago. Theresa Grentz’s family lost all its belongings in a 1970 house fire, leaving her with only the yellow pajamas she was wearing at the time. There were no signs that basketball immortality awaited any of them. Now, they’re members of the most sought-after club in the game. Karl, Hardaway and Grentz are among 13 people who will be officially enshrined in the Basketball Hall of...
Candace Parker slammed an opposing coach for bragging about knocking her out of the WNBA playoffs
After Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller made a point to call out his team's success against Candace Parker, and the Sky star fired right back.
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV UNDERGOES NECK SURGERY, REMAINS IN HIGH SPIRITS
After succumbing a brutal injury sustained from a frightening hit earlier this week, SKA Neva's Kirill Tankov underwent successful neck surgery and is in good spirits. Tankov was selected by Pittsburgh in the 7th round in 2021, and frankly he was always a long shot for the NHL. His playing career remains undecided, but for now the main focal point is on is health and wellness.
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek made bizarre move on championship point at U.S. Open
Iga Swiatek on Saturday won her first career U.S. Open title, beating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) at Flushing Meadows for her third career major win. Swiatek got the victory despite pulling off an odd move on her first championship point. Swiatek was leading 6-5 in the second set and up...
COLORADO AVALANCHE SIGN UFA FORWARD EVAN RODRIGUES
After a career year with the Pittsburgh Penguins last season, it was a little strange to still see forward Evan Rodrigues unsigned with NHL training camps beginning early next week. But now Rodrigues has found a new home. The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they've agreed to terms with...
FORBES' LIST OF 50 MOST VALUABLE SPORTS TEAMS DROPPED, CAN YOU GUESS HOW MANY NHL CLUBS MADE THE LIST?
Each year Forbes releases a ranking of the 50 most valuable sports franchises by total value, and 2021-22 was a great year across the business. Per Forbes' rankings, the 50 most valuable clubs grew in value by 30% last year, the biggest increase in half a decade. The NFL reigns supreme, with 30 of its 32 teams represented in the top-50. Care to guess how many NHL teams are on the list?
Minnesota women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen discusses induction into Basketball Hall of Fame
Lindsay Whalen is set to receive the highest honor for a men’s or women’s basketball player, as the Minnesota women’s basketball head coach and former WNBA great is set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before taking the reins of...
MAPLE LEAFS SIGN DEPTH FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
When he became an unrestricted free agent in July, no one could have predicted that Zach Aston-Reese would have gone this long without signing a contract. Granted, he isn't a top-six forward, but he is pretty reliable in a third-line role and you can never have enough depth when you're an NHL franchise going through a long, grueling 82-game push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
BRYAN BICKELL GOES INTO DETAIL OVER M.S. DIAGNOSIS, RETIREMENT
Bryan Bickell's career was suddenly cut short when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November 2016. After winning three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, he retired at the age of 31. He joined Dan O'Toole and opened up about the first signs of the ailment and how it ultimately ended his playing career.
JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH FORMER TEAM WHILE WEIGHING HIS OPTIONS
Joe Thornton is back in San Jose skating with players in the Sharks organization, but that does not mean he is returning to the organization. Thornton spent the last couple seasons bouncing around the NHL in pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup, alas he would not obtain the oversized goblet.
ST. LOUIS BLUES CLOSING IN ON MAJOR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH THEIR BUDDING STAR
Jordan Kyrou exploded for 75 points in 74 games in 2021-22, and the St. Louis Blues have one more year of the talented forward at his bargain-bin $2.8 million salary. Looking around at all the big-ticket deals getting signed in the NHL today, the Blues will need to throw Kyrou a similar deal to the one they gave his teammate Robert Thomas. Andy Strickland of Bally Sports-Midwest reports that the two sides are engaged in promising discussions and a deal could be made any day now.
FLAMES SIGN 701-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
NHL training camps are right around the corner, with most teams opening up on September 19th or 20th. There are several prominent free agents still available, along with depth players who are looking for a PTO to earn an NHL contract. One of those depth players appears to be off...
EXCELLENT TILT BETWEEN CANADIAN GARET HUNT AND MARK VERBA (VIDEO)
Canadian Garet Hunt had just finished serving a one-game suspension in the KHL for fighting in the tunnel during intermission, but wasted no time in dropping the gloves once again. Hunt's Kunlun Red Star took on Admiral Vladivostok on Saturday when he was involved in a well-fought battle with Mark Verba. The two went at it for a while, but the decision goes to Hunt in the end. Admiral took the game 3-1.
FORMER NHLER JACK RODEWALD SUSPENDED FOR BRUTAL HEAD SHOT IN THE KHL (VIDEO)
Jack Rodewald, a former NHLer now playing in Russia's KHL, has been suspended after a brutal headshot during a game on Friday. The 28-year-old forward, now playing for Kunlun Red Star, plowed into Vyacheslav Litovchenko of Novosibirsk Sibir about five minutes into the third period. Here's video of the hit. Rodewald was given a five-minute major and booted from the game.
NEW YORK RANGERS WILL NOT RECEIVE A BETTER OFFER FOR LUNDKVIST THAN THE ONE THEY RECEIVED IN MARCH
The Rangers' Nils Lundkvist has generated serious interest on the trade market since it was reported he would not report to training camp this summer. However, it is worth noting that he originally requested a trade in March, prior to the NHL's trade deadline. Now, his trade value has only diminished with the news of his intentions to hold out.
PATRICK ROY BOOTED FROM JUNIOR MATCH FOLLOWING HEATED EXCHANGE WITH REFEREE
Tensions were high last night in a QMJHL preseason match featuring the Quebec Ramparts and the Shawinigan Cataractes. With less than thirty-seconds remaining in the first period, Ramparts' head coach and general manager Patrick Roy was ejected from the game after contesting a penalty. F Théo Rochette was booked for tripping, and Roy let referees Nicolas Dutil and Olivier Gouin have it.
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW
The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RECEIVE BAD NEWS HEADING INTO 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils will reportedly start the upcoming season without G Jonathan Bernier, who underwent hip surgery last season. The Devils, of course, traded for G Vitek Vanecek and signed him to a three-year deal. Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood will man the cage together, but their tertiary option will not be ready.
CAROLINA HURRICANES SIGN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have signed D Calvin de Haan to a PTO:. A 10-season NHL veteran, de Haan most recently dressed with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the fact that he needed a PTO to further his career is surprising. The 31-year old is more of a stay-at-home defenseman whose offensive numbers have never jumped off the page. So, citing his measly 8 points in 69 games last season does not paint the whole picture for the veteran defender.
