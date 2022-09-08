Read full article on original website
Here's What People Have To Say About "Rings Of Power" So Far (Including An Unexpected Feud Between Neil Gaiman And Elon Musk's Fans)
Rings of Power has finally landed on Amazon Prime.
digitalspy.com
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5
New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday 9th September : Missing In Action
After the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II yesterday ITV have withdrawn this evenings scheduled Corrie so we have no discussion this evening. Thanks FML - I was just checking it out. Disappointed, but apparently 2 hours on Monday. Will we survive it. Posts: 46,692. Forum Member. ✭. 09/09/22 - 18:52...
digitalspy.com
Digital Spy - What Were DS Forums Like In The Past?
Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. There is an article where he was unhappy with DS. Good colour, miss it so much, I remember for the makeover ds was shut down for a week or two, the flash mob that commenced after was crazy when the colour scheme was changed to blinding white.
digitalspy.com
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
digitalspy.com
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street: The Peacock Family.
I miss this family and they were brilliant characters. Who thinks the producer was right to axe them?. They didn't do much the last few years but they started out really really well. I would have liked to have seen Claire and her kids return for the 60th - ten...
digitalspy.com
Why Paper Girls was cancelled before season 2 - and how it might return
Paper Girls spoilers ahead. In theory, Paper Girls had the foundations to be to Prime Video what Stranger Things is to Netflix. A teen-angled, slightly retro, dark sci-fi drama with a built-in fanbase thanks to the original graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. It had a coming-of-age...
digitalspy.com
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (From the upcoming Still Working 9 To 5 Documentary)
Dolly has a great voice too - so why is she so far in the background and why is this track suddenly so boring, slow and pointless with none of the fire of the original. Not all songs need to be slowed down. Just lame.
digitalspy.com
Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz?
Apparently EE fans are pleaing for the name to be changed. Personally as @Queenshazza suggested in another thread, if they ever get round to adding new streets I'd like one to be called Elizabeth Road. Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz? 40 votes. 7 votes. No. 82%. 33...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
digitalspy.com
Free online programme to change face?
Does anyone know a good online programme to change your face in a positive way, not a funny or silly way?
digitalspy.com
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
digitalspy.com
Marvel Secret Invasion. - Disney+
First trailer shown, I think it looks pretty good and it's got a stacked cast. Yeah love the look of this. Got that Winter Soldier/70s paranoia feeling about it.
digitalspy.com
Lets have all the soaps shown on a weekend again
What do you think guys. Soaps on a Saturday and Sunday. We might get used to it as we will have soaps to be shown this weekend as a one off. Perhaps a new weekly soap something like Howard's Way. Agreed. We need less not more. I sort of would...
digitalspy.com
The Queen's Funeral radio coverage
BBC Radio 1 - sombre music to be played. BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 - maybe have have sombre music before/after the funeral, along with coverage of the funeral itself. BBC Radio 4, 5 Live, the World Service and all BBC Regional/Local Radio stations - have detailed coverage of the funeral.
digitalspy.com
Vinny’s obsession with Dotty
Anyone getting really bored of this? I could understand it if they were or ever had been a proper couple (I mean, are they even together now?) I don’t even like Dotty but Vinny’s possessive behaviour is disturbing. In upcoming spoilers, Dotty sleeps with Finley and Vinny whines...
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay reveals pregnancy at Venice Film Festival
Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay has revealed her pregnancy during a red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the screening of her new movie The Hanging Sun where she debuted her baby bump. Brown Findlay wore a plunging pink dress to the event which she...
digitalspy.com
Crunch and Roll Podcast
New podcast coming soon but a different type of podcast to your usual radio stuff. I think you’ll enjoy it. Launches next week. Here’s the story and the trailer. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/09/new-crunch-roll-podcast-all-about-the-radio-industry-released/. Posts: 6,418. Forum Member. 12/09/22 - 17:59 #2. This looks really good. 15 years ago you'd never get...
