4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PA
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success Story
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
Happy Fall: 4 Gorgeous Places in and Around Lancaster to Visit This Season
3 Kid-Friendly Vendor Highlights at Root's Country Market & Auction
At Root's, you've got options. There's something for everyone. Every Tuesday, Root's Country Market & Auction in Manheim features its produce auction as well as fresh meats, deli, bakery items, flowers, handmade crafts, antiques, collectibles and household items from over 200 standholders.
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
tmpresale.com
Switchfoot – This is Our Christmas Tour in Reading, PA Dec 06, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Switchfoot – This is Our Christmas Tour pre-sale code everyone has been asking for is finally here! For a limited time you can order your very own tickets before the general public!!!. You don’t want to miss Switchfoot – This is Our Christmas Tour’s performance in Reading, PA...
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket
The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: 'Guys and Dolls' at Reading Civic Theatre
Join the gamblers and missionaries of "Guys and Dolls" as Reading Civic Theatre presents the classic Broadway musical at the theater's new home on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township through Sunday. Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" has won five Tony Awards, including best new musical. "There...
bctv.org
Spotlight on Berks Connections/Pretrial Services
Since 1975, Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) has provided services to adult defendants, inmates, returning citizens, and their families. BCPS’s programs and services are rooted in the belief that people can change, and that providing the tools people need to be successful not only positively impacts them it impacts their families and our community as well.
Red Rabbit - A Pennsylvania Throwback Joint for Burgers and Milkshakes
If you don't pay attention, you'll drive right past it. Red Rabbit in Duncannon, just north of Harrisburg, is a gem from the good, old times. The Red Rabbit Drive In, known as the "Home of the Bunny Burger", is an old-fashioned 1950's style drive-in restaurant. It was established in 1964 and is a three-generation family-owned business.
4 Gorgeous Stores for Interior Decor Shopping (and more) in Lancaster, PA
Looking to make some changes to your home? Perhaps adding some fall vibes to your living room? Here are four places in Lancaster, PA, offering unique, one-of-a-kind interior decor.
fox29.com
Steel trident from World Trade Center erected at Pennsylvania museum to pay tribute on September 11
PHILADELPHIA - A large piece of history sits in Chester County as the nation comes together to remember the lives taken during the 9/11 terrorists attacks. The National Iron & Steel Heritage Museum in Coatesville is home to the largest collection of World Trade Center steel outside New York City.
abandonedspaces.com
Witch’s Hat Pavilion: A Century-Old Stop Along a Scenic Mountain Trail
Located on Neversink Mountain, overlooking Reading, Pennsylvania, is a unique spot that has been around for over a century. Known as the Witch’s Hat Pavilion, due to its appearance, it’s one of the only reminders of what was once a popular vacation spot for the area’s wealthy.
Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
New Store at King of Prussia Mall Introduces Stylish-Sustainable Clothing Brand to Phila. Area
Everlane's King of Prussia presence is the Phila. area's introduction to its couture. Everlane has opened its first store in the Greater Philadelphia area at the King of Prussia Mall; it is the brand’s tenth retail location nationally. Lisa Hay buttoned up the story for What Now Philly. The...
travelexperta.com
Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History
Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife Park
If you're looking to visit a zoo that feels more like a farm, this is it. Lake Tobias in Halifax, PA, is an ideal place to introduce your kids to animals or simply do a weekend outing in nature.
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PhillyBite
Explore Lancaster County Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for a place to explore in Pennsylvania, you'll want to explore Lancaster County. This region is home to many exciting things to do. For example, you can take the Strasburg Rail Road and ride the historic rails. This experience can be beautiful, thrilling, and unpredictable. Also, don't miss the magic lantern shows, which entertained audiences before the invention of television. The shows featured hand-drawn images projected onto lanterns and were performed by showmen who traveled by troupes. These performances are unique to Lancaster, PA, and only a few locations around the country still hold these authentic shows.
Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area
The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County
These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania
When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
