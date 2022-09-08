ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

VISTA.Today

Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair Provides a Bucket-List Experience in a Basket

The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival floats over the Sept. 16–18 timeframe. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon festival lifts off Sept. 16 in nearby Bird-in-Hand Pa. By the time it lands on Sept. 18, attendees will have gazed at the sight of dozens of onsite technicolor balloons, perhaps ridden in one themselves, enjoyed a steady rotation of multi-genre musicians, enjoyed local dishes, engaged with their kids, and perhaps taken a deeper dive into the unique Amish culture.
LANCASTER, PA
Reading, PA
Reading, PA
Pennsylvania Society
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: 'Guys and Dolls' at Reading Civic Theatre

Join the gamblers and missionaries of "Guys and Dolls" as Reading Civic Theatre presents the classic Broadway musical at the theater's new home on Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township through Sunday. Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, "Guys and Dolls" has won five Tony Awards, including best new musical. "There...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Spotlight on Berks Connections/Pretrial Services

Since 1975, Berks Connections/Pretrial Services (BCPS) has provided services to adult defendants, inmates, returning citizens, and their families. BCPS’s programs and services are rooted in the belief that people can change, and that providing the tools people need to be successful not only positively impacts them it impacts their families and our community as well.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Winery in York County announces it's closing its doors

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County winery announced its closure after 14 years of serving the community. Logan's View Winery announced Friday that it will close its doors when the wine runs out. As for an exact date, the owners are not sure when exactly the wine will sell out, but they plan for it to be around the end of 2022.
YORK COUNTY, PA
travelexperta.com

Good n Plenty Lancaster: Traditional Amish Food, Tour and History

Foodies unite. It is time to explore new sorts of eating hubs, and this one is for the masses. First of all. I am hardly a foodie. But I also know a good dining experience when I am right in the midst of it. And trust me when I say this, Good ‘n Plenty restaurant in Lancaster County, PA is one of the best eating out experiences my family and I have had in a long time. And if you skim through my site, you will see we are not eating out novices. So this is a pretty strong statement I am making.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Explore Lancaster County Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for a place to explore in Pennsylvania, you'll want to explore Lancaster County. This region is home to many exciting things to do. For example, you can take the Strasburg Rail Road and ride the historic rails. This experience can be beautiful, thrilling, and unpredictable. Also, don't miss the magic lantern shows, which entertained audiences before the invention of television. The shows featured hand-drawn images projected onto lanterns and were performed by showmen who traveled by troupes. These performances are unique to Lancaster, PA, and only a few locations around the country still hold these authentic shows.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Two Montgomery County Homes Among 2022’s Most Expensive Sales in Phila. Area

The sale of this home was the most-expensive real estate transaction in Montgomery County thus far in 2022; it also rated among the largest purchases in the Phila. suburbs. While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Montgomery County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Hiker's guide: When fall foliage is expected to peak in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crisp mornings, hot cups of coffee or tea, bonfires, cozy clothing, and don't forget lacing up the hiking boots. It's only early September but the sadness of long beach days coming to an end has been replaced with the thought of cool, fall morning hikes.While hiking is a year-round activity, the beauty of hiking in the fall includes chasing the vibrant color-changing leaves along the trails across the Philadelphia region. For those chasing fall foliage, the Smoky Mountains released their annual Fall Foliage Prediction Map estimating when the foliage will be at its peak across the country. According to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA

