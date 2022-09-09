Grove Patterson led Blade delegation covering Queen's coronation

A delegation from The Blade led one of the most powerful core of writers and illustrators ever amassed by a Midwestern newspaper for the coronation in London of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Grove Patterson, editor-in-chief of The Blade, led the group that featured such notables of the newspaper world as Paul Block, Jr., co-publisher of The Blade; George F. Jenks, assistant to the publisher, and widely recognized as one of America's ace reporters; Cy Hungerford, The Blade's world famous cartoonist, and Marge Block, whose feature stories were popular with readers.

Mr. Patterson was chosen to view the crowning of the queen in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953.

"America has never seen a show like the coronation," Mr. Patterson said in writing about the event's significance. "The days of the world being filled with confusion, wars and the rumors of war, who knows whether England will ever see another?"

Mr. Patterson had joined The Blade 43 years earlier, and the rise of the man and the newspaper to international prominence was simultaneous. "Mr. Patterson has met and interviewed most of the great men of modern history and has reported many history-making events," The Blade reported.

Mr. Patterson wrote under the famous heading "The Way of the World."

Some of the first stories in advance of the coronation were written by Mrs. Block aboard the Ile de France ocean liner en route from Europe to the Continent.

In previewing the event, Mr. Patterson noted that "the 7,600 privileged to sit in Westminster Abbey will see the most glamorous and majestic ceremonies in the history of imaginative man."

"But they will miss the procession as it winds for six miles from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey and back to Buckingham, which the Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, have just begun to call home," Mr. Patterson wrote.

Commenting on the procession, Mr. Patterson remarked with a Latin phrase, “Sic transit gloria mundi,” which means thus passes the glory of the world.

Mr. Patterson noted the crowds coming to the coronation, prompting the use of about 15,000 men of the Metropolitan Police of London, plus several thousand police borrowed from other English cities. He also pointed out the plans for at least 50,000 troops from around England and other Commonwealth nations would be in the procession or at certain places along the way.

"When we were at the coronation parade in 1937, I remember that ambulance would draw up at the curb now and then and carry away sitters and standers who couldn't take it anymore," Mr. Patterson wrote.

For Mr. Block and Mr. Hungerford, the coronation also was the second they were attending. They were in London in 1937 when Queen Elizabeth's father, George VI, was crowned.

"Mr. Block has made many fact-finding trips to Europe," The Blade noted. "His jaunts were interrupted by the war [World War II], but this will be his third visit to the continent since the collapse of Hitler's regime. Marge visited Europe two years ago and wrote a series of articles about her impressions."

Mrs. Block was a reporter and director of features and women's news at The Blade. Her husband was Mr. Block, co-publisher of The Blade from 1942 until his death in 1987.