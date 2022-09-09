War memorial arrives in Ohio as 9/11 anniversary nears

ATTICA, OHIO — Speaking at an opening of a traveling war-on-terror memorial, the father of a Marine killed in Iraq told about 600 high school students of the importance of remembering fallen soldiers so as not to take freedom and country for granted.

“As you sit here today, kids who were not born yet in 2001, my goal is to help you understand that freedom is not free,” Duane Shock said Thursday. “Remember the victims of 9/11... And I encourage all of you — please, take a little time, walk through the memorial, and read the names of the small portion of fallen heroes that fought for our safety and our freedoms — your safety and your freedoms.”

Mr. Shock was speaking at Seneca East High School, during an opening ceremony for Remembering Our Fallen, a photographic war memorial that honors the country's military fallen from the Global War on Terror, Sept. 11, 2001-Aug. 30, 2021. The dates span from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States to the withdrawal from Afghanistan by the U.S. military a little more than a year ago.

The exhibit, which features the photo of the soldier, the rank, the branch of service, and the date and the place of death and is similar to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, was timed to the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

One of more than 7,000 American military service members who have died in the post-9/11 conflicts, Lance Cpl. Jeremy Shock, 22, Mr. Shock’s son, was killed Nov. 19, 2006 while conducting combat operations in the Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

Lance Corporal Shock of Tiffin was assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, Perrysburg, Ohio, and attached to Regimental Combat Team-5, I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), according to an official Marine website.

Haylee Steinmetz, a 17-year-old Seneca East High School senior, said the older Mr. Shock’s message had struck a chord, adding that so did that of another speaker, the Rev. Diane Carter, pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ of Bellevue, Ohio,

Pastor Carter shared her memories helping in the relief efforts at Ground Zero in 2001 as a volunteer firefighter. Pastor Carter told them about the unifying effect that the 9/11 attacks had on those helping in their aftermath and on the nation as a whole.

Miss Steinmetz said Pastor Carter helped her realize that “after 9/11 so many people did come together... even though it may not have been super close to them.”

“But 9/11 just brought everyone together and they worked so well together — even though everyone had differences — just because Americans were hurt by this,” Miss Steinmetz said in Attica, which is about 75 miles southeast of Toledo.

Kadin Snay, her classmate, expressed similar feelings from hearing the speakers, who also included Tiffin Fire Chief Rob Chappell, who told the students about the events of 9/11, particularly about the heroism of the 343 New York firefighters killed Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.

“We aren’t old enough to have experienced the tragedies of that day, but old enough to understand how truly important and horrific that day was,” young Snay said. “And hearing from people who lived and served that day is monumental in us understanding how truly awful that was.”