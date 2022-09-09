ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, OH

War memorial arrives in Ohio as 9/11 anniversary nears

By By Mike Sigov / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UW61g_0hnrt9wr00

ATTICA, OHIO — Speaking at an opening of a traveling war-on-terror memorial, the father of a Marine killed in Iraq told about 600 high school students of the importance of remembering fallen soldiers so as not to take freedom and country for granted.

“As you sit here today, kids who were not born yet in 2001, my goal is to help you understand that freedom is not free,” Duane Shock said Thursday. “Remember the victims of 9/11... And I encourage all of you — please, take a little time, walk through the memorial, and read the names of the small portion of fallen heroes that fought for our safety and our freedoms — your safety and your freedoms.”

Mr. Shock was speaking at Seneca East High School, during an opening ceremony for Remembering Our Fallen, a photographic war memorial that honors the country's military fallen from the Global War on Terror, Sept. 11, 2001-Aug. 30, 2021. The dates span from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States to the withdrawal from Afghanistan by the U.S. military a little more than a year ago.

The exhibit, which features the photo of the soldier, the rank, the branch of service, and the date and the place of death and is similar to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, was timed to the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

One of more than 7,000 American military service members who have died in the post-9/11 conflicts, Lance Cpl. Jeremy Shock, 22, Mr. Shock’s son, was killed Nov. 19, 2006 while conducting combat operations in the Al Anbar Province, Iraq.

Lance Corporal Shock of Tiffin was assigned to Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division, Perrysburg, Ohio, and attached to Regimental Combat Team-5, I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), according to an official Marine website.

Haylee Steinmetz, a 17-year-old Seneca East High School senior, said the older Mr. Shock’s message had struck a chord, adding that so did that of another speaker, the Rev. Diane Carter, pastor of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ of Bellevue, Ohio,

Pastor Carter shared her memories helping in the relief efforts at Ground Zero in 2001 as a volunteer firefighter. Pastor Carter told them about the unifying effect that the 9/11 attacks had on those helping in their aftermath and on the nation as a whole.

Miss Steinmetz said Pastor Carter helped her realize that “after 9/11 so many people did come together... even though it may not have been super close to them.”

“But 9/11 just brought everyone together and they worked so well together — even though everyone had differences — just because Americans were hurt by this,” Miss Steinmetz said in Attica, which is about 75 miles southeast of Toledo.

Kadin Snay, her classmate, expressed similar feelings from hearing the speakers, who also included Tiffin Fire Chief Rob Chappell, who told the students about the events of 9/11, particularly about the heroism of the 343 New York firefighters killed Sept. 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center.

“We aren’t old enough to have experienced the tragedies of that day, but old enough to understand how truly important and horrific that day was,” young Snay said. “And hearing from people who lived and served that day is monumental in us understanding how truly awful that was.”

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in Ohio

Ohio is filled with history but perhaps some of the eeriest relics of its storied past are the abandoned towns, hospitals, and prisons that dot its landscape. Often found hidden deep in the woods and sometimes out in plain sight, this abandoned reformatory is actually quite charming from the outside. Its inside, however, tells a totally different story. Keep reading to learn more.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County

MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Local restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Whitehouse Inn will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants this month. The inn is located in Whitehouse and is known for its presidential decor theme and food options. It will make its debut on the food channel after 25 years in business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attica, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Tiffin, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on U.S. 250 tonight

NORWALK – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Huron County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwalk Police Department, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight on U.S. 250 in Huron County. The checkpoint will be held in memory of Alli Jo Kurdinat.
HURON COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial#War Memorial#United States Marine#Festival#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
themirrornewspaper.com

The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20. Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland Railway repairs will close 3 crossings over next 2 weeks

MANSFIELD — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect roads in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Richland Co. engineer Adam Gove announced Thursday that the following crossings will be closed by Ashland Railway for repairs in the next two weeks:
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Medina County

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a vehicle struck and killed 61-year-old man late Friday as he was walking along a Medina County roadway. The highway patrol has identified the victim as Alan E. Herrington, of Wadsworth. Troopers said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m....
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit stops council’s intent to expand land in cell tower lease

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus City Council tabled their plans to lease additional land to the cell tower company that provides the city’s communications. The lawsuit filed by former Bucyrus City Council President Kurt Fankhauser was served to Interim Law Director Brian Gernert shortly before last night’s meeting. According to the...
BUCYRUS, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy