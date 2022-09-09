ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: An icon of duty, devotion, and dignity

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Whether by cosmic coincidence or divine providence, the United Kingdom has been served by the perfect monarch for the past 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth’s death reverberates global sadness. She was a worldwide icon of duty, devotion, and dignity, and now a cherished memory of unwavering performance.

Queen Elizabeth II at 21 promising “my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service” to appointment of her 15th Prime Minister, at 96, two days before her death, is the very embodiment of the word steadfast.

The longest-tenured “Head of Nation” in British history was celebrated throughout the United Kingdom and around the world in June with a Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne. The queen said she was “humbled” and “deeply touched” by the event.

The consistency of Queen Elizabeth was born from the chaos of King Edward VIII, who abdicated the crown and status as the head of the Church of England to marry an American divorcee. Fate was kind to the United Kingdom, as Edward admired the German government that would soon bring war to the world.

Queen Elizabeth’s father, Albert, was afflicted with a severe stutter that made him ill-suited to perform as King George in the tense pre-war days. But as the 2010 Academy Award-winning Best Picture, The King’s Speech showed us, with painstaking work, King George overcame the stutter and achieved success as a wartime leader.

The example of difficulty surmounted by supreme effort as obligatory to service as monarch was not lost on Queen Elizabeth, who gave the United Kingdom toil to her dying day.

The queen’s worldly fame and fortune does not define her greatness or the void upon her death. The Bible tells us why she was great, “whosoever will be chief among you, let them be your servant.” Queen Elizabeth was a servant leader who is already missed.

