Turns out “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$19.99) won’t match the multiple-week undisputed #1 run of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earlier this year: On one VOD chart’s top 10, “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney/$19.99) takes the lead. Using chart positions to determine relative revenues is an imperfect gauge of success and “Maverick” does remain on top at both iTunes and Google Play. What makes “Thor” stand out is, unlike “Maverick,” it can also be seen free streaming for subscribers at Disney+. iTunes has “Thor” at #2, while Google Play puts it third. It is one of three recent releases to place on multiple charts,...

MOVIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO