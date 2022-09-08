ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

digitalspy.com

Marvel Secret Invasion. - Disney+

First trailer shown, I think it looks pretty good and it's got a stacked cast. Yeah love the look of this. Got that Winter Soldier/70s paranoia feeling about it.
IndieWire

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Forced to Share PVOD Glory With ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Turns out “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$19.99) won’t match the multiple-week undisputed #1 run of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” earlier this year: On one VOD chart’s top 10, “Thor: Love and Thunder” (Disney/$19.99) takes the lead. Using chart positions to determine relative revenues is an imperfect gauge of success and “Maverick” does remain on top at both iTunes and Google Play. What makes “Thor” stand out is, unlike “Maverick,” it can also be seen free streaming for subscribers at Disney+. iTunes has “Thor” at #2, while Google Play puts it third. It is one of three recent releases to place on multiple charts,...
digitalspy.com

Brie Larson addresses MCU future after The Marvels

Brie Larson will star in the MCU's upcoming crossover movie The Marvels alongside Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, but who knows how many more MCU appearances the Captain Marvel actress will make?. Larson appeared at this year's D23 Expo at a panel for The Marvels alongside her co-stars and MCU...
digitalspy.com

The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date

Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
digitalspy.com

Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return

Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
digitalspy.com

Upcoming Disney films

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. I was pleasantly surprised by cruella - it was brilliant. Hocus pocus 2 and disenchanted look good too. Wanna bring me to see elemental for my bday Ryan ?. Posts: 58,509. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 19:53 #3. I was pleasantly...
Cinemablend

Another Elvis Movie Is In The Works, And The King Of Rock Has Been Cast

It seems like almost three full months ago, moviegoers were heading to their local theater to see Elvis, the latest of Baz Luhrmann’s movies. Oh wait, it was actually that long ago. Well, following Elvis collecting over $283 million worldwide and becoming available for HBO Max subscribers to stream, it’s been announced that another movie about the King of Rock has been cast. Better yet, we know who will be playing Elvis Presley this time around.
digitalspy.com

Disenchanted trailer finally released ahead of Disney+ launch

Disenchanted is finally arriving on Disney+ in November and Disney has treated us to the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel. The new movie brings back all of our favourites as we catch up with Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) 15 years after the first movie. They've just moved to the suburb of Monroeville, but have they been living happily ever after?
digitalspy.com

Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?

A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
digitalspy.com

Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)

Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
digitalspy.com

Why Paper Girls was cancelled before season 2 - and how it might return

Paper Girls spoilers ahead. In theory, Paper Girls had the foundations to be to Prime Video what Stranger Things is to Netflix. A teen-angled, slightly retro, dark sci-fi drama with a built-in fanbase thanks to the original graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. It had a coming-of-age...
digitalspy.com

Star Wars and American Horror Story star lands next movie role

Billie Lourd, the star of American Horror Story and Disney's Star Wars trilogy of sequels, has found her next movie role in the transatlantic comedy And Mrs. And Mrs. stars Lourd alongside Colin Hanks and Aisling Bea and follows Bea as a woman whose fiancé (Hanks) dies shortly before their wedding day. Lourd stars as Bea's proposed sister-in-law, who encourages Bea to marry her brother anyway despite his death.
digitalspy.com

Radio via Sky- the future

Now that Global Player and Radio Player have launched via Sky Q, how much life is there left in satellite distribution of commercial radio stations? As well as capacity costs, there are EPG fees for each station. Yes, there are legacy Sky+ HD boxes out there that don't support the new apps, but these are ever decreasing in number.
digitalspy.com

Digital Spy - What Were DS Forums Like In The Past?

Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. There is an article where he was unhappy with DS. Good colour, miss it so much, I remember for the makeover ds was shut down for a week or two, the flash mob that commenced after was crazy when the colour scheme was changed to blinding white.
digitalspy.com

Crunch and Roll Podcast

New podcast coming soon but a different type of podcast to your usual radio stuff. I think you’ll enjoy it. Launches next week. Here’s the story and the trailer. https://radiotoday.co.uk/2022/09/new-crunch-roll-podcast-all-about-the-radio-industry-released/. Posts: 6,418. Forum Member. 12/09/22 - 17:59 #2. This looks really good. 15 years ago you'd never get...
