Murfreesboro, TN

murfreesboro.com

Soft Opening for Liberty’s Station

The wait is over! Liberty’s Station will begin its “soft opening” Thursday, September 15th from 11am-1pm. Liberty’s Station will be open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays moving forward with Saturdays coming soon. Location: 850 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Liberty’s Station is a progressive...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Schmitt Dental

Congratulations to Schmitt Dental For their ribbon cutting on Friday, September 9th at 11am. Schmitt Dental is located at 1932 Almaville Rd., Ste. 105, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-462-5155.
SMYRNA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Habitat ReStore to move to new location

COOKEVILLE – After 20 years on East 15th St, Habitat ReStore (UCHFH) will be moving to a new location later this fall. UCHFH recently reached an agreement and will be the neighbor to Big RK, 560 S. Jefferson Ave., adding a climate controlled 16,300 square-foot facility for sales and donation processing, along with an easy donation drop-off drive thru.
COOKEVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Learn About Nashville-Based Cut and Sew Company Prange Apparel

When Megan Prange started her career in the fashion industry as a freelance pattern and sample maker for independent designers, she quickly discovered some unaddressed challenges she couldn’t ignore. With massive order minimums being an industry norm, Prange realized just how hard it was for up-and-coming designers to break...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday

The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
BRENTWOOD, TN
townandtourist.com

20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits. Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli). Although a recall was not requested, the products...
NASHVILLE, TN
captimes.com

Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work

American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
NASHVILLE, TN

