Soft Opening for Liberty’s Station
The wait is over! Liberty’s Station will begin its “soft opening” Thursday, September 15th from 11am-1pm. Liberty’s Station will be open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays moving forward with Saturdays coming soon. Location: 850 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Liberty’s Station is a progressive...
Ribbon Cutting for Schmitt Dental
Congratulations to Schmitt Dental For their ribbon cutting on Friday, September 9th at 11am. Schmitt Dental is located at 1932 Almaville Rd., Ste. 105, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-462-5155.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Habitat ReStore to move to new location
COOKEVILLE – After 20 years on East 15th St, Habitat ReStore (UCHFH) will be moving to a new location later this fall. UCHFH recently reached an agreement and will be the neighbor to Big RK, 560 S. Jefferson Ave., adding a climate controlled 16,300 square-foot facility for sales and donation processing, along with an easy donation drop-off drive thru.
Learn About Nashville-Based Cut and Sew Company Prange Apparel
When Megan Prange started her career in the fashion industry as a freelance pattern and sample maker for independent designers, she quickly discovered some unaddressed challenges she couldn’t ignore. With massive order minimums being an industry norm, Prange realized just how hard it was for up-and-coming designers to break...
Mixed-use development with 'attainable' residential lofts planned in Goodlettsville
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new residential, commercial and retail space is being planned in Goodlettsville. Housing developer Holladay Ventures has announced a 311-unit mixed-use development project called the Stone Bridge Lofts consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments starting at $999 a month and 11,200 square feet of commercial and retail space at 619 North Main St.
Brentwood's first inclusive playground opens Saturday
The public is invited to attend the grand opening of an inclusive playground in Brentwood on Saturday morning. The Miles Together Playground in Brentwood, named in the honor of Miles Peck, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in Granny White Park, located at 610 Granny White Pike. The...
20 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants in Nashville, TN (Bars, Bistros, & Food Trucks)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Nashville, TN is one of the best food cities in the US with a diverse selection of food options for every taste. Black-owned restaurants are a fundamental part of Nashville’s culinary scene. If you’re looking for a great spot to eat and want to support a local business, you may be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in Nashville are.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
September is absolutely packed with family-friendly events in the Middle Tennessee area. And it’s a wide spectrum in this week’s edition of Five Free and Cheap things: You can check out art for a good cause at Starry Night, learn some karate at a free workshop or take the whole family for an early Sunday morning meditation.
Alcove building topped with signed beam in downtown Nashville
Early Thursday, the brand new Alcove building hosted a topping-out ceremony in downtown Nashville near the YMCA.
Officials believe small explosion destroys 25-year-old Franklin mansion
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Officials with the Franklin Fire Department believe a small explosion may have been the cause of the fire that destroyed a 25-year-old mansion on Long Lane and Gosey Hill. WSMV learned on the scene that the fire had spread from the downstairs area all the...
Public health alert issued for ground beef in HelloFresh meal kits
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert over concerns of ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits. Officials believe the meat may be associated wit Escherichia coli (E. coli). Although a recall was not requested, the products...
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
First responders grant wish of 6-year-old boy whose cancer relapsed
Officers from the East Precinct partnered with the organization Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee to surprise six-year-old Axl.
Workers blast American Family for ‘bait-and-switch’ on remote work
American Family Insurance group announced last week that thousands of employees, including some hired for remote jobs, will soon be required to spend half their work time in the office. The move has sparked outrage and confusion among the ranks, which include around 13,000 people at five companies. In interviews...
Store owner threatened in Green Hills after suspects steal designer bags
A Green Hills consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.
Town of Wartrace collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
Little 5-year-old Zayden Bomar's hand was cut off after falling of a lawn mower he was riding with his mother Wednesday evening.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Fisk University mourns Dr. Paul T. Kwami, Fisk Jubilee Singers Musical Director
Fisk University mourns the loss of Dr. Paul T. Kwami. Dr. Kwami served as the Musical Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers for many years.
NES announces rate increase beginning in October
The scheduled NES increase will raise the average residential customer’s monthly bill by 3.6%, according to the utility, Commercial customers will experience a monthly bill increase of approximately 3%.
