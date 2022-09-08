Read full article on original website
Martin County's Jayden Vega stays hot as undefeated Tigers blank Jupiter
JUPITER — The Martin County Tigers cruised to a 3-0 start Friday, defeating the Jupiter Warriors 28-0 in a weather-shortened Week 3 contest. Martin County quarterback Jayden Vega threw nine touchdowns to start his varsity career before he threw an interception. His spotless streak ended when Jupiter defensive back Jayden Jackson picked him off near midfield on the Tigers’ opening drive.
wqcs.org
IRSC's Hallstrom Planetarium Celebrates 30 Years, Announces New “Starlight Series”
Fort Pierce - Saturday September 10, 2022: The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the 2022–2023 “Starlight Series” season, continues the popular “KID SPACE,” shares a unique series of STEAM talks addressing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), and celebrates 30 years of sharing the stars under the planetarium dome.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Treasure Coast Food Bank names four to board of directors
Treasure Coast Food Bank has named four community leaders to its Board of Directors. Christine Kelly-Begazo, Richard P. Tambone, Scott Bass, and Maj. Petri Hayes all recently began their board service. The new members add expertise to the board in the areas of agriculture, education, public safety, and economic development.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
850wftl.com
Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
Health leaders warn Port St. Lucie residents of air quality due to mulch fire
Heath officials with the Florida Department of Health St. Lucie are warning residents of the smoke that is being caused by the mulch fire in western Port St. Lucie.
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
Brevard County breaks ground on new emergency operations center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One of the most active emergency operation centers in the country will be revamped. The groundbreaking ceremony of the new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center took place Friday, not far from Fiske Boulevard and Barton Boulevard. It has been decades before any updates have been...
treasurecoast.com
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation
Martin County Sheriff : Looking for this Ford Expedition in hit-and-run investigation. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff office is reaching out to the public for help in identifying a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Here is the info:. SEEKING ASSISTANCE, NEED TO IDENTIFY – PLEASE SHARE.
hometownnewstc.com
City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
veronews.com
Former County Administrator Joe Baird pleads ‘not guilty’ to stalking charge
Former county administrator Joe Baird has pled “not guilty” to stalking his former girlfriend earlier this year, and his attorney is asking a judge to dismiss the misdemeanor case contending the issues were already litigated in Circuit Court. “This kind of motion is very rare, so I don’t...
treasurecoast.com
Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
wogx.com
Florida teen accused of stabbing his grandmother to death
A Rockledge teen allegedly stabbed his 57-year-old grandmother to death on Thursday. He texted the police telling them that he had killed her after running to a gas station.
treasurecoast.com
Port St. Lucie solid waste update as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – FCC Environmental Services was able to complete 80% of the automated garbage routes for Tuesday, 80% of all yard waste routes and 50% of recycling routes. It will finish up Tuesday services this morning and some crews already have started Wednesday service. Advance crews...
