Vero Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Martin County's Jayden Vega stays hot as undefeated Tigers blank Jupiter

JUPITER — The Martin County Tigers cruised to a 3-0 start Friday, defeating the Jupiter Warriors 28-0 in a weather-shortened Week 3 contest. Martin County quarterback Jayden Vega threw nine touchdowns to start his varsity career before he threw an interception. His spotless streak ended when Jupiter defensive back Jayden Jackson picked him off near midfield on the Tigers’ opening drive.
STUART, FL
wqcs.org

IRSC's Hallstrom Planetarium Celebrates 30 Years, Announces New “Starlight Series”

Fort Pierce - Saturday September 10, 2022: The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the 2022–2023 “Starlight Series” season, continues the popular “KID SPACE,” shares a unique series of STEAM talks addressing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), and celebrates 30 years of sharing the stars under the planetarium dome.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Treasure Coast Food Bank names four to board of directors

Treasure Coast Food Bank has named four community leaders to its Board of Directors. Christine Kelly-Begazo, Richard P. Tambone, Scott Bass, and Maj. Petri Hayes all recently began their board service. The new members add expertise to the board in the areas of agriculture, education, public safety, and economic development.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Stuart, FL
wasteadvantagemag.com

Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida

Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

