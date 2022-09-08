Read full article on original website
veronews.com
Treasure Coast Food Bank names four to board of directors
FORT PIERCE, Fl – Treasure Coast Food Bank has named four community leaders to its Board of Directors. Christine Kelly-Begazo, Richard P. Tambone, Scott Bass, and Maj. Petri Hayes all recently began their board service. The new members add expertise to the board in the areas of agriculture, education, public safety, and economic development.
cohaitungchi.com
9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast
Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
wqcs.org
IRSC's Hallstrom Planetarium Celebrates 30 Years, Announces New “Starlight Series”
Fort Pierce - Saturday September 10, 2022: The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the 2022–2023 “Starlight Series” season, continues the popular “KID SPACE,” shares a unique series of STEAM talks addressing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), and celebrates 30 years of sharing the stars under the planetarium dome.
Health leaders warn Port St. Lucie residents of air quality due to mulch fire
Heath officials with the Florida Department of Health St. Lucie are warning residents of the smoke that is being caused by the mulch fire in western Port St. Lucie.
hometownnewstc.com
City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection
PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
floridapolitics.com
Slime time: Septic tanks suspected as origin of Stuart algae bloom
'Just knowing how septic tanks work, it’s designed to fail.'. For the generations who grew up seeing green slime dumped on people to great comedic effect, it’s a kind of melancholy nostalgia to now see slime coating the water and killing vital marine plant life. Call it, “You Can’t Do That On Waterways,” but it’s happening on the Sailfish Flats near Stuart, threatening seagrass meadows Floridians took so much time and money to save.
veronews.com
Sangarita Challenge: All the ingredients for a tasty fundraiser
A Sangria and Margarita drinking flamingo, wearing a sombrero of course, flamboyantly celebrated an inaugural Sangarita Challenge at the Heritage Center that was hosted recently by the Exchange Club of Vero Beach. Throughout the evening, six local restaurants – Armani’s Cucina, Blue Agave, Chive, Cobalt, Polo Grill and Southern Social...
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
Brevard County breaks ground on new emergency operations center
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One of the most active emergency operation centers in the country will be revamped. The groundbreaking ceremony of the new Brevard County Emergency Operations Center took place Friday, not far from Fiske Boulevard and Barton Boulevard. It has been decades before any updates have been...
850wftl.com
Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
WPBF News 25
Martin County sheriff dedicating resources to stopping hit-and-run crashes
STUART, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is dedicating more resources to a crime the sheriff said doesn’t get nearly enough attention: hit and run crashes. “We’re going to treat hit and runs with more diligence and more effort than we ever have before,” Sheriff William Snyder said.
click orlando
Nighttime Falcon 9 launch planned Sunday at Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX on Sunday will attempt to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station laden with another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the second night launch planned on the Space Coast in just as many days. Starlink Group 4-34 is scheduled to...
sebastiandaily.com
Demolition Begins On Harbor Lights Motel
The City of Sebastian is finally tearing down the old Harbor Lights motel, a condemned building filled with asbestos. The city purchased it a few years ago to preserve the waterfront property east of Indian River Drive near the Main Street boat ramp. The city tried to sell the property...
Man dies after fight at Port St. Lucie house
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who died at a house in the 300 block of SW De Gouvea Terrace.
WPBF News 25
Family of missing Vero Beach boater files complaint against FWC investigators alleging negligence
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Months after Dale Hossfield’sempty boat ran aground in Melbourne Beach, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released its investigative report concluding the 68-year-old Vero Beach man fell off his boat half a mile offshore. Despite a massive, six-day search by the Coast Guard,...
cw34.com
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
fox35orlando.com
Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
WESH
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
