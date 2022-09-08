ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
veronews.com

Treasure Coast Food Bank names four to board of directors

FORT PIERCE, Fl – Treasure Coast Food Bank has named four community leaders to its Board of Directors. Christine Kelly-Begazo, Richard P. Tambone, Scott Bass, and Maj. Petri Hayes all recently began their board service. The new members add expertise to the board in the areas of agriculture, education, public safety, and economic development.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida

Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

IRSC's Hallstrom Planetarium Celebrates 30 Years, Announces New “Starlight Series”

Fort Pierce - Saturday September 10, 2022: The Hallstrom Planetarium at Indian River State College (IRSC) announces the 2022–2023 “Starlight Series” season, continues the popular “KID SPACE,” shares a unique series of STEAM talks addressing Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM), and celebrates 30 years of sharing the stars under the planetarium dome.
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
hometownnewstc.com

City paves way for 7-11 at Becker intersection

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here paved the way Aug. 22 for the first gasoline station on Becker Road between the Florida Turnpike and I-95 upon rezoning a 15.4-acre site at the corner of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard to general commercial for a convenience store and permitting the special exception use for the fuel pumps.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 9, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Slime time: Septic tanks suspected as origin of Stuart algae bloom

'Just knowing how septic tanks work, it’s designed to fail.'. For the generations who grew up seeing green slime dumped on people to great comedic effect, it’s a kind of melancholy nostalgia to now see slime coating the water and killing vital marine plant life. Call it, “You Can’t Do That On Waterways,” but it’s happening on the Sailfish Flats near Stuart, threatening seagrass meadows Floridians took so much time and money to save.
STUART, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Summer Camps#Charity#Jackson Foundation#Time#Wabasso#71st St Until 1989#The Lrjf Foundation#Executive Directo
veronews.com

Sangarita Challenge: All the ingredients for a tasty fundraiser

A Sangria and Margarita drinking flamingo, wearing a sombrero of course, flamboyantly celebrated an inaugural Sangarita Challenge at the Heritage Center that was hosted recently by the Exchange Club of Vero Beach. Throughout the evening, six local restaurants – Armani’s Cucina, Blue Agave, Chive, Cobalt, Polo Grill and Southern Social...
VERO BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Gunman shoots two people Saturday morning in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, Florida)– Two people were shot and wounded early Saturday morning, and the alleged gunman is in custody. According to Vero Beach investigators, the shots were fired in the Parc24 parking garage in the 400 block of 24th Street, south of Royal Palm Boulevard and west of Indian River Boulevard.
VERO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
sebastiandaily.com

Demolition Begins On Harbor Lights Motel

The City of Sebastian is finally tearing down the old Harbor Lights motel, a condemned building filled with asbestos. The city purchased it a few years ago to preserve the waterfront property east of Indian River Drive near the Main Street boat ramp. The city tried to sell the property...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Police Chief: Melbourne police officer shot during well-being check at Florida hotel

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Melbourne police officer was shot and transported to the hospital on Friday after a suspect shot at him through the door of a hotel. Melbourne Police Chief David Gillespie said his officer responded to the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a well-being call. He said his officer had a brief conversation with the suspect inside one of the rooms on Friday, before the suspect went silent, and then started to countdown.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy