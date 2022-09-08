ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Harry Potter star fumes at Air Canada for kicking him out of first class: ‘Worst airline in North America’

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada as the “worst airline in North America” after he was allegedly kicked out of first class on a recent flight from the US to Canada.Mr Lewis, who played the lovable character Neville Longbottom in all eight Harry Potter films, took to social media on Friday to vent about his experience with Canada’s biggest airline.“Confirmed. Air Canada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something,” he tweeted.In a string of replies to other social media users, the 33-year-old British actor revealed that he was booked to fly first...
TheStreet

A Disney Hotel Favorite Is Going Out of Business

Disney doesn’t merely want you to have a good time on your vacation. The company sets the bar much higher than that. The Mouse House wants you to be transported when you visit one of its theme parks, and the luxury hotels and restaurants that are situated nearby. No detail goes unconsidered, from the way the trash cans are designed to not overfill to the park’s use of forced perspective to create the illusion that some buildings are taller (or shorter) than they really are to the imagineers love of hiding secret Mickey’s all over the place.
CBS Boston

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Seafood Watch, which rates the sustainability of different seafoods, said this week it has added the American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its "red list" of species to avoid. The organization, based at Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, said in a report that the fishing industry is a danger to North Atlantic right whales because "current management measures do not go far enough to...
The Associated Press

Original Group expands its Temptation Resorts brand to Miches, Dominican Republic

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Mexican hotel operator Original Group capitalizes on the great success of its brands by expanding its Temptation Resorts brand to the province of El Seibo in the Dominican Republic, specifically in the idyllic bay of Miches, with the opening scheduled for October 1 st, 2022 of its exclusive hotels for adults Temptation Miches Resort and Temptation Grand Miches Resort, with a total of 496 rooms and an investment of over 190 million dollars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005786/en/ Unparalleled holiday experience only for romantic partners. (Photo: Business Wire)
